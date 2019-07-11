In its earlier meeting with Riverton this season, the Cody Legion baseball team had to settle for a split after managing just nine hits through two games.
On Wednesday the Cubs offensive was back in form, with 25 hits during a sweep of the Raiders on the road. Cody won 14-3 and 12-6 to improve to 9-1 in conference and 35-10 overall.
Cody 14, Riverton 3
The Cubs pulled away in the fourth inning of game one, going through the entire lineup and putting up eight runs.
Devyn Engdahl started things off with a single. Hayden Bronnenberg then hit a single and Elijah Leyva reached on an error to load the bases. Two scored on a single by Tyler Grenz and one more on a double by Jared Grenz. Tristan Blatt then hit a single to make it 6-1. With two outs, Heston Williams reached on an error and scored on a double by Engdahl. The final run came in on a single by Bronnenberg.
Cody continued to pull away in the fifth. Tyler Grenz reached on an error and scored when Jared Grenz hit a homer to center. Jared finished just a single shy of hitting for the cycle. Blatt and Williams both walked and one scored on a single by Engdahl. Another run came in on a ground out by Bronnenberg and the final run on an error by the Riverton first baseman.
The Cubs started to threaten right away. They loaded the bases in the first on a triple by Jared Grenz and two walks but wouldn't score. They did push a run across in the second though after Cody Phillips hit a triple and Elijah Leyva a single to make it 1-0.
Riverton tied the game in the third. The Raiders scored two more runs on a home run in the fifth by Jereko Martinez.
Cody finished with 14 hits. Phillips went 3-3, Engdahl and Jared Grenz 3-4 and Blatt 1-2.
Williams pitched all 5 innings, giving up three runs on nine hits and striking out six. His defense did well behind him with no errors. Riverton on the other hand ended up with five.
Cody 12, Riverton 6
Riverton hung around with Cody until midway through game two, before the Cubs scored six unanswered runs for the win.
Cody started the game with three runs in the first. Leyva hit a single and scored when Jared Grenz hit his second home run on the day, this time to left. Blatt reached on an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on an error by the catcher.
Riverton scored two in the second and one in the third to tie the game, but Cody regained the lead in the fourth. Williams walked, Engdahl hit a single and Ethan Johnston hit a single to score two runs. Phillips then hit a double to make it 6-3.
The Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the frame on five hits, including a home run.
As it had earlier, Cody would again surge ahead in the next inning with three more runs. Jared Grenz, Blatt and Jack Schroeder all hit singles to load the bases. One run scored on an error, another on a sac fly by Engdahl and the third on a wild pitch.
The Cubs added to its lead in the sixth. Tyler Grenz hit a triple and scored on a double by Jared Grenz. Blatt was hit by a pitch and Schroeder singled. One scored on an error and the other on a sac fly by Johnston.
Riverton went down in order in the final three innings.
Cody finished with 11 hits. Grenz went 3-5 and Schroeder 2-3.
Leyva earned the win, giving up six runs on 11 hits through 4 innings. Blatt got the save, pitching 3 innings and allowing no hits, while striking out six. And the Cody defense played solid behind them with just one error to Riverton's five.
