Senior Owen Preston culminated his cross country career with a fifth-place finish Saturday as the leading Bronc runner in the Wyoming State Cross Country Championship at Star Valley.
Preston completed the course in 16:50, earning a second all-state award after being all-state his freshman year and just missing both his sophomore and junior years.
“That was my goal,” Preston said of being top-five.
Showing respect for what he heard about the course, Preston went out slower than usual.
“I was happy with where I was,” he said.
Coach Maggie Kirkham said Preston’s strategy was sound.
“He ran so smart,” she said. “No one cares who’s leading at the mile.”
The Cody boys placed sixth behind winner Star Valley. Though equal to Worland in points for fifth the Warriors received the place on a tie-breaker.
Freshman David Juergens was the second Bronc in 30th place in 18:42 and sophomore Wyatt Becker was 33rd in 18:43.
Riley Nielson (42) and Braydon Bond (70) were the other two boys scorers.
Nielson, a freshman, improved steadily this season, adjusting to the change from middle-school competition.
“It just kind of gradually happens,” he said. “I felt like ‘I’m in high school now.’”
The course ranged through areas about 6,500-to-6,800 feet above sea level, significantly higher in altitude than Cody.
“I was out of breath the whole race,” Becker said.
Wyoming State Cross Country Championships
Teams: 1) Star Valley 29; 2) Lander 58; 3) Mountain View 111; 4) Lyman 169; 5) Worland 180; 6) Cody 180; 7) Rawlins 202; 8) Powell 223; 9) Newcastle 226; 10 Buffalo 230; 11) Riverton 249; 12 Douglas 267; 13) Burns-Pine Bluffs 362; 14) Torrington 374.
Individuals: 5) Owen Preston, 16:50; 30) David Juergens, 18:42; 33) Wyatt Becker, 18:43; 42) Riley Nielson, 19:06; 70) Braydon Bond, 20:02; 79) Kyle Graham, 20:23; 86) Hayden Campbell, 20:58,
(101 Finishers)
