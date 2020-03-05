The No. 3-seeded Cody boys basketball team is one win away from the state tournament after a 55-45 win against No. 2 Evanston on Thursday in the first round of the 4A West Regional in Evanston.
The Broncs play the winner of the Jackson, Kelly Walsh game at 8 p.m. Friday.
Cody was led by Coy Novakovicvh with 13 points, Luke Talich with 11 and Hunter Hays with 10.
The Broncs were down one at 20-19 at the half but exploded for 20 points in the third quarter, capped by a Hays 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, to grab a 39-29 lead after three quarters it never relinquished.
Novakovich cut short a fourth quarter rally by the hosts with a corner trey to go up 48-37 with under three minutes to play, and he and Hays salted away the win with free throws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.