A week after the high of upending the defending champion Helena Bighorns, the Yellowstone Quake junior hockey team fell twice to the Bighorns on the road last weekend.
 
The Quake lost 5-2 and 5-2, Friday and Saturday, in the North American Tier III games in Montana. During the opening games of the season at Riley Arena, Sept. 13-14, the Quake lost one and won one. The team's season mark is 1-3 in the Frontier Division now.
 
During the most recent series, Jon Green notched his third goal of the season and Will Yates collected his first in the opener. The second night, the Quake got goals from Spencer Platt, his first with Yellowstone, and Ryan Lovelace, his second of the year.
 
The Quake is at Sheridan Friday night and back home versus the Bozeman Icedogs Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
 

