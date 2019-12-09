Christmas parties are fun. It is a time to reconnect with people you might not see every day as well as a time to meet new people.
Once people find out I like to fish, the questions thereafter usually follow that theme rather than things like current politics, religion and other subjects equally fun to discuss besides fishing.
Upon meeting a woman at this party, she asked if I ice fishing is something I like to do. Since it was cold that day and winter is but a days away now, it seemed to her a logical way to break the ice, no pun intended, and have a conversation. It is a good question to ask I suppose since I was introduced as one that likes to fish at any opportunity with good natured smiles and laughs by the party’s host.
Since the question was asked in innocence and without knowing how to avoid an answer, I told the woman politely that ice fishing is not something I personally like to do. If given a preference, I would much rather fish water that’s not frozen and not have to stare into a hole in the ice and wait for a fish to swim by and either eat my hooked bait, or by bouncing an ice jig or spoon up and down. Not that I have not ice fished, mind you because I have plenty of times. It is just not favorite way to spend time when I decide to go fishing.
I know plenty of people that do ice fish and enjoy it thoroughly when lakes and ponds are iced over during the winter months. I much prefer moving water like rivers and streams where I can explore riffles, pocket water, or long deep runs with a fly. Given a choice for winter fishing rivers or other locations when temperatures are at, or below, freezing in the winter, my answer would be that I would quickly flee to tropical locations like the Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica or Guatemala, where I could explore mangrove flats, ocean reefs or the deep blue seas for fish other than trout.
Now that the truth is known, I wish those that do ice fish one of the hardest winters Cody Country has seen in decades. With everything frozen solid, there should be no excuse not to give ice fishing a try. The sport has become filled with all kinds of technical gear that practically guarantees ice fishing enthusiasts a fish on every line drop (one cannot call it casting), unlike exploring rivers and streams, or salt water environs with a fly or lure where some modicum of skill is still required in order to be successful.
To further any interest in ice fishing, you should know our local lakes and ponds are now icing over quickly to provide ice fishing opportunities in the near future. While Buffalo Bill is not frozen yet, lower and upper Sunshine, Newton lakes, Hogan, Luce and Beck reservoirs are now a glaze of hard water. Some are already showing ice thick enough to support bodies and machinery.
Boysen and Yellowtail are almost there. Both are popular ice fishing destinations if those mentioned become too crowded. Once the depth of ice reaches six inches in thickness, ice fishermen, women and children can safely venture out on the ice for at least four months of fun. I wish you well while I happily and masochistically struggle with frozen waders, cold feet and ice in my rod guides.
