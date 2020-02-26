Meeteetse boys basketball sophomore Dace Bennett said the team is ready to face the postseason and to shake off a tough final weekend.
Meeteetse (11-11, 4-4) fell Thursday to the Cody sophomores 41-29 and Saturday to Dubois 66-44.
While they would have liked a better outcome, the nonconference loss Thursday provided a silver lining.
“Last Thursday we started out strong with senior night being the key,” Bennett said. “We added new stuff to our arsenal and worked on it during the game. Overall it was a great time to work on our stuff – the outcome wasn’t what we wanted but it was a very great opportunity to work on our game.”
Meeteetse was within striking distance at 20-12 at the half Thursday and stuck around the rest of the way.
Sophomore Mickle Ogden led Meeteetse with nine points and five rebounds, and senior Asa Eldredge added eight points.
Ogden had 12 points and six rebounds in the loss to Dubois, while Bennett added 10 points and eight boards.
Meeteetse fell behind 40-18 at the half and couldn’t rally, although the Longhorns outscored Dubois 16-10 in the third.
“Last week against Dubois a fourth time wasn’t a charm as we didn’t shoot the ball very well in the first half and Dubois did shoot exceptionally well from the field and I would say that cost us on the road,” coach Zeb Hagen said.
Kalvin Erickson added eight points and eight rebounds and Tozai May scored eight.
Meeteetse opens the 1A West Boys Regional Basketball Tournament at 5:20 p.m. Thursday against Farson-Eden in Lander.
“I am looking forward to the tournament this weekend,” Hagen said. “We have a good bunch of young men who have worked really hard this season and everybody should be back and healthy for regionals.”
He said the game against Farson should be a good battle between two teams who play good defense and are disciplined.
Bennett said the team is prepared.
“Going into regionals everyone is super excited and ready for this weekend,” he said. “Everyone’s confidence is high and we are ready to go down and make a statement and show them what little Meeteetse is capable of.”
