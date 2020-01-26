There isn’t a sport in the world where a one point difference between competitors isn’t considered a close match.
The Cody boys Alpine ski team came just one point short of matching race winner Jackson this past weekend, falling 99-98 to the Broncs from Teton County at the Bruce Studer Memorial Invitational Race at Hogadon Basin Ski Area.
In both races, the Broncs placed three skiers in the top 10.
Following Friday’s slalom the team sat only three points behind Jackson with much at stake and an opportunity in the wind.
The Broncs did answer the call and closed the margin further by stacking the deck once again in GS Saturday, beating Jackson by two points in that race.
James Davis led the pack after a rough set of races to open the season two weeks ago in Laramie. Davis did it with a consistent performance, finishing fourth in slalom and sixth in giant slalom.
Sterling Banks took home seventh in slalom and eighth in GS. Garrett Kalkowski took 10th in GS on Saturday and Gus Mahieu took 10th in slalom. David Reed found himself just outside the top 10 in slalom with an 11th place finish.
The Fillies also took second to Jackson, but by an 86-point margin. They bested third place Kelly Walsh by 18 points.
Nicole Wagler led the team with seventh place finishes in both slalom and GS.
Taylor Dye took 12th for the Fillies in slalom and Alaina Gross finished 12th in GS.
The Alpine team will turn into their second of three consecutive weeks of racing next weekend at Pinedale. On Feb. 7-8 they will head to Red Lodge Mountain Resort for their annual home meet.
