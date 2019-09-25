More than 100 runners competed in the Buffalo Bill Cody Half and 10K races on Saturday.
Results are listed.
10K
Men
19 and younger - 1. B. Hughes 1:20:07.
20-29 - 1. Austin Wrem 47:22.72, 2. Leo Wolfson 51:35.45, 3. Kyle Butler 1:11.23.
30-39 - 1. Brent McAllister 49:17.94, 2. Corey Anco 49:57.16, 3. Jonathan Hake 57:23.38.
40-49 - 1. Preston Tubman 40:23.69, 2. Beau Egger 57:20.60.
60-69 - 1. John Housel 48:15.92, 2. Kevin Pfefferle 48:33.61, 3. Rusty Saltsgaver 1:02:05, 4. Charles Jamieson 1:07: 45, 5. Terry Mackey 1:27:12.
Women
20-29 - 1. Rachel Wood 52:55.38, 2. Jessica Klemm 1:08:40, 3. Falina O’Brien 1:10:14, 4. Amanda Wilson 1:11:22, 5. Elizabeth Wells 1:17:24, 6. Karen Hughes 1:20:08, 7. McKenzie Danforth 2:04:06.
30-39 - 1. Angela Hentges 48:56.84, 2, Jessica McAllister 50:15.39, 3. Zoe Elyada 50:46.23, 4. Valerie Baker 56:26.57, 5. Cathy Roes 57:19.58, 6. Bernadette Schmitt 57:22.42, 7. Melissa Andersen 59:01.49, 8. Sarah McKergow 59:29.96, 9. Angela Marchant 59:31.13, 10. Katie Roemmich 1:02.19.
40-49 - 1. Shelley Musser 54:26.33, 2. Shelley Melton 59:38.61, 3. Laura Viklund 1:00:34, 4. Trudi Clark-Samuels 1:03:49.
50-59 - 1. Cindy Phillips 57:05.38, 2. Molly Lynn 57:32.57, 3. Kimberly Bernstein 1:03:46.
60-69 - 1. Kathy Saltsgaver 1:17:21, 2. Kitty Mackey 1:27:12.
70 and older - 1. Nancy Hoffman 1:12.56.
Half marathon
Men
20-29 - 1. Mitch Svaty 1:24:00, 2. Isaac Beckworth 1:53:19, 3. Ron Verano 2:09.48.
30-39 - 1. Trapper Marsh 1:50.03, 2. Chad Hopkin 1:52.08, 3. Henry Avery 2:21:26, 4. Sean Conaway 2:40.42.
40-49 - 1. Ladell Merritt 1:34:02, 2. Brian DeFoe 2:10:24.
50-59 - 1. Paul Jackson 2:43:55, 2. Rick Green 3:10:50.
60-69 - 1. Jeff Rode 1:47:33, 2. Mark Vondersaar 2:09.10, 3. Jerry Rodriguez 2:14:11, 4. Dale Harvey 2:14.38, 5. Leon Anderson 2:23.21, 6. David Braaten 2:47.12.
Women
20-29 - 1. Kayla Lasseter 1:53:22, 2. Danielle Dooper 1:55:20, 3. Jenel Bloom 2:14:05, 4. Jordan Lodel 2:15.30, 5. Samantha Fox 2:15:30.
30-39 - 1. Jennifer Claffey 1:34.39, 2. Colleen Wachob 1:43:49, 3. Hannah Cloud 1:44:56, 4. Tonya Bennett 1:49:11, 5. Kristin Turner 1:58:02, 6. Sheila Rae Collins 1:58:07, 7. Ashley Bennett 1:59.00, 8. Sheridan Trask 1:59:59, 9. Kellee Beckworth 2:06:48, 10. Jamie Young 2:10:39.
40-49 - 1. Molly Moore 1:47:57, 2. Rinda Eastman 1:51:19, 3. Carol Jackson 2:23:46, 4. Ania Mathews 2:24:18, 5. Alicia Seaton 2:35:04, 6. Stacy Stellflug 2:51:07, 7. Karen Morris 3:14:44.
50-59 - 1. Amy Wallace Stewart 2:14:24, 2. Joan Johnson 2:15:54, 3. Susan Stresser 2:17:12, 4. Rebecka Schafer 2:43:39, 5. Jeanne Golding 3:41:20.
60-69 - 1. Linda Stalling 2:29:12, 2. Kee Dunning 2:47:15, 3. Linda Putney 2:51:08, 4. Judy Golding 3:41:19.
