LAS VEGAS – The National Finals Rodeo has $10 million in prize money at stake, but sometimes the rewards for cowboys and cowgirls are priceless.
“Getting to see a smile on those kids’ faces, it helps you realize what’s important in life,” said tie-down roper Taylor Santos.
The NFR is a spectacular rodeo. It is sometimes called a fantastic rodeo. It is the world championship of rodeo.
But it is never referred to as an Exceptional Rodeo because that name is taken.
Think Special Olympics in rodeo.
For the 35th time during the recently concluded NFR, a companion Exceptional Rodeo was conducted, treating 43 youngsters to a day of instruction and play in a simulated (as in non-dangerous) rodeo.
Prominent real live cowboys and cowgirls were one-on-one partners in roping and bucking on stationary imitation livestock, showing them how it is all done.
For the young people, it was summer camp in winter. They have learning disabilities or physical disabilities (the unfair random selection of life’s extra challenges they were born with) but they were the stars of this show.
Santos, 25, of Creston, Calif., a first-time NFR qualifier, being in the top 15 on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, said this was hardly his first Exceptional Rodeo. He has volunteered at many elsewhere, going back to high school days.
The PRCA measures the kings and queens of the cowboys and cowgirls by dollars won. They don’t earn any bonus points for empathy, for being nice to others. That is a separate category altogether.
“We show them how to rope, to ride a bucking machine,” Santos said. “It is so minimal to take an hour out of our day.”
The Exceptional Rodeo took place at the Wrangler Rodeo Arena, a much smaller version of the Thomas & Mack Center where the brightest lights shined nightly for 10 NFR days.
This mini-arena was built on the second floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where Cowboy Christmas shopping is hosted, the hall so large it should have its own zip code.
Clown John Harrison and barrel racer Amberleigh Moore were other PRCA figures joining Santos this year. Other recent participants have been team roping heeler and bull fighter Cody Webster, who talked of “giving back” to the sport through involvement with special needs children.
It always seems to come back to the smiles, making youth happy, if only for a short time. Coaxing that reaction onto lips is a big payoff for the rodeo people. Harrison, the Cody Stampede clown in 2018, talked of being able to “touch kids lives.”
Moore, at her fourth Vegas Exceptional Rodeo, signed autographs on the youngsters’ cowboy hats.
Those were among the more tangible souvenirs the children got to take home with them.
Volunteering at Exceptional Rodoes as a teenager, Santos said, was an early education in this realm.
“You quickly realize how important it is,” he said.
“Important” was an intriguing word choice and Santos wielded it different ways.
The Exceptional Rodeo is not important compared to international relations between China and the United States, unrest in the Middle East, or global climate change, but there are various ways to define important.
Who can place a monetary value on teasing children into smiles and leaving behind feel-good memories?
NFR rookie Santos was competing in the most important rodeo of his career – he placed 10th out of the 15 qualifiers and did not win any of the 10 rounds. He did win $81,076, plus a few pennies, at the NFR, and $182,484 for the 2019 season.
For sure, that was pretty important to his bank account and his lifestyle and status. But should he be crushed he didn’t win one gold buckle or win more cash?
“We put so much pressure on times and things that aren’t as important,” Santos said.
His link with the Exceptional Rodeo, going on right in the middle of the NFR, was a mental reminder of how lucky a young, healthy athlete is.
“It keeps things in perspective,” Santos repeated.
He smiled when he said that.
