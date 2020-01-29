Everything Ten Sleep could do, Meeteetse could do better.
That was the theme of the Meeteetse boys basketball team’s 56-35 victory over the Pioneers last week.
“I think it was just a great overall team effort,” said forward Tozai May, who was one of three Longhorn double-figure scorers with 12 points. “I think we played really smart.”
Dale McBride collected 15 points and Dace Bennett added 13 points for the Longhorns, who came out strong with a 21-6 first-quarter lead.
“Our defense was improved in many areas,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “Offensively, we worked on some new things and improved throughout the game.”
May said the opposing defense sometimes over-covered him, allowing him to make drives to the hoop.
“They were actually up tight on me,” he said. “I decided to take advantage of that. We managed to get them into foul trouble.”
Losing to St. Stephens 78-67, dropping the boys record to 8-8 on the year, was a completely different game.
St. Stephens’ preferred style is pushing the ball upcourt on offense as swiftly as possible.
“They’re a really fast team and they run and gun,” May said.
McBride really shined in that game, scoring 34 points.
“It was tied with 10 minutes left,” McBride said of 1A Meeteetse sticking with No. 2 ranked 2A St. Stephens for most of the game.
Usually, McBride relies on low-post moves for most of his points, but he was left open on the perimeter and hit three-pointers too.
“They just left me open,” McBride said.
Hagen said McBride is versatile enough to score in many ways.
“Dale is very effective in the paint whether driving in or gathering up offensive boards,” the coach said. “His energy is consistent and his ability to play all over the floor both inside and out is key to us having a balanced attack.”
Hagen also called St. Stephens “very talented.” He praised Meeteetse’s performance though, saying, “The boys played with a lot of heart and effort.”
