Senior Anbo Yao, a state qualifier for the Cody boys swim team last year and already a qualifier this season, is one of the veteran leaders of the team.
He competed through lean times and now that the Broncs have been posting faster times every meet just two weekends into the season, he likes what he sees.
“I think we’ve been doing the best we’ve done in a long time,” Yao said. “We’re getting better every meet. We’ve been jelling.”
Before adjourning for a holiday break, sophomore Bradley Fick added two more state qualifying times to his already lengthy 2019-20 season list and freshman Joseph Killpack added a second individual event for the 3A championships later in the season.
Several other swimmers have also been cutting through the water at higher rates of speed.
“There’s nothing I can complain about,” coach Jason Koperski said. “I told them, ‘All you guys are getting faster and faster.’”
As a team, the Broncs spent last weekend in Riverton, dropping a dual meet Friday, 170-114. They also placed sixth behind winner Worland in the Riverton Invitational Saturday.
Yao won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:38.84 seconds in the dual meet. He previously qualified in the 100 butterfly last week and took second in the fly dual in 1:18.44.
Besides recording faster swims earlier in the season, the fact Cody has 18 swimmers compared to nine a couple of years ago, is a big boost.
“There are options,” Yao said of Cody being able to field more than one squad per relay instead of barely having one per event.
Yao was fairly nonchalant about immediately clocking a state meet time.
“I’d be upset if I didn’t,” he said “That took a lot of work over the summer.”
Killpack, who already notched a fly qualifier, added the 200 individual medley to his early-season success.
His 2:31.18 was notable.
“Joseph, he did phenomenal,” Koperski said.
Koperski was raving about his 400-yard freestyle relay team of Fick, Porter Laing, Joren Vipperman and Killpack, which won the event in 4:00.91 in the Riverton dual.
“That group of guys is really coming into sync,” Koperski said. “Joseph did a 56. He was smoking.”
Fick has already qualified for state in six individual events. After scoring in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle the previous week he came through in two events this time.
Fick’s 50 freestyle time of 25.58 and his 100 time of 56.95 completed his original round of goals for the season, although he hopes to qualify in the 100 backstroke later.
“All six, I got it,” Fick said. “I was a tad disappointed the week before. I was most proud of my 100. I wasn’t really expecting (the time). I was really happy with (the 50).
“It is difficult to get all six in the first two weeks.”
Fick was as pumped up about the general status of the Broncs.
“The team is a lot better than last year,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun time.”
Cody-Riverton Dual
Teams: Riverton 170, Cody 114.
Cody Individuals
200-yard medley relay: 2) Cody (Max Peters, Anbo Yao, Joseph Killpack, Bradley Fick), 2 minutes, 4.44 seconds.
200 freestyle: 2) Fick, 2:07.88; 3) Killpack, 2:15.70; 7) Joren Vipperman, 2:26.06.
200 individual medley: 1) Yao, 2:38.84; 3) Trevor Freyder, 3:01.68; 4) Peters, 3:04.63.
50 freestyle: 2) Porter Laing, 27.38; 3) Daniel Allen, 28.34; 6) Andrew Eissinger, 29.79; 8) Peter Kim, 29.96; 9) Dillon Romero, 30.27; 12 Tanner Barton, 32.21; 14) Kyle Graham, 33.35; 15) Ian Graham, 39.81.
1-meter diving: 2) Laing, 138.90.
100 butterfly: 2) Yao, 1:18.44.
100 freestyle: 2) Vipperman, 1:02.54; 3) Eissinger, 1:08.19; 4) Kim, 1:08.97; 5) Romero, 1:09.57; 9) Ethan Hope, 1:13.40; 10) Allen, 1:15.67.
500 freestyle: 2) Fick, 5:59.83; 3) Killpack, 6:17.96.
200 freestyle relay: 3) Cody (Yao, Hope, Peters, Vipperman), 1:59.13; 4) Cody (Freyder, Barton, Allen, Kim), 2:05.55; 6) Cody (Andrew Thomas, K. Graham, I. Graham, Eissinger), 2:16.90.
100 backstroke: 4) Peters, 1:23.72; 8) Barton, 1:47.72; 9) K. Graham, 1:47.90.
100 breaststroke: 4) I. Graham, 1:35.92.
400 freestyle relay: 1) Cody (Fick, Lain, Vipperman, Killpack), 4:00.91; 4) Cody (Freyder, Hope, Romero, Eissinger), 4:48.88; 5) Cody (Allen, Kim, K. Graham, I. Graham), 5:32.79.
Riverton Invitational
Teams: 1) Worland, 258; 2) Powell, 241; 3) Riverton, 236; 4) Rawlins, 193; 5) Sublette County, 189; 6) Cody, 144.
Cody Individuals
200 medley relay: 7) Cody (Peters, Yao, Killpack, Fick), 2:10.25; 10) Cody (Eissinger, I. Graham, Freyder, Kim), 2:25.11.
200 freestyle: 16) Allen, 2:44.11; 17) Barton, 2:47.07; 19) I. Graham, 2:57.67.
200 individual medley: 3) Killpack, 2:31.18; 5) Yao, 2:38.99. 50 freestyle: 5) Fick, 25.58; 11) Vipperman, 27.27; 14) Freyder, 27.69; 18) Peters, 29.65; 19) Kim, 29.81; 21) Hope, 29.97; 23) Romero, 30.31; 29) Thomas, 39.24.
1-meter diving: 5) Laing, 1:44.40.
100 butterfly: 3) Killpack, 1:07.04; 5) Yao, 1:15.26. 100 freestyle: 3) Fick, 56.95; 12) Laing, 1:03.62; 16) Allen, 1:08.66; 17) Eissinger, 1:09.07; 23) Barton, 1:12.42; 24) Hope, 1:13.40; 29) K. Graham, 1:19.45; 30) Thomas, 1:32.70. 500 freestyle: 11) Vipperman, 6:51.97; 16) Romero, 7:58.04.
200 freestyle relay: 6) Cody (Freyder, Peters, Yao, Vipperman), 1:55.44; 11) Cody (Laing, K. Graham, Eissinger, Romero), 2:02.44; 14) Cody (Kim, Thomas, Barton, Allen), 2:10.15.
100 backstroke: 10) Peters, 1:21.71; 15) Freyder, 1:27.14; 18) Eissinger, 1:29.15; 22) K. Graham, 1:42.15.
100 breaststroke: 17) I. Graham, 1:34.01; 22) Kim, 1:39.20.
400 freestyle relay: 4) Cody (Killpack, Vipperman, Laing, Fick), 4:02.92.
