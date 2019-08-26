Teagan Thompson is adjusting well to the role of No. 1 singles – the expectation of playing the opponent’s best player each time.
Friday she handled the defending No. 1 singles state champ, Gillette’s Ali Hays, in two sets as the Cody girls tennis team continued a dominant early-season run.
“Teagan is such an intelligent player that she figures out how to play her opponent the first set and executes her strategy the rest of the match with shot selection and court positioning,” coach Norm Sedig said. “She dissects her opponents and it’s a thing of beauty to watch.”
Over four matches Thursday-Friday the Fillies improved to 6-0 and the Broncs defeated every team but Thunder Basin for a 5-1 record.
“Thunder Basin was the toughest competition yet,” senior Simona Wambeke said. “But everyone showed up ready to play. The team is very supportive of everyone and we all have the same goal – we all push each other during practice and matches to do our best.”
Junior Torrie Schutzman, who took Thompson’s No. 2 singles role this season, has won all five of her matches in two sets in her singles debut after playing doubles her first two years.
“I licked my chops when she told be that she was coming out for tennis her freshman year, because I knew the competitive athlete that she was from teaching her six years in elementary PE,” Sedig said. “Then watching her in middle school sports. Torrie is going to do fine in singles because she’s fast and quick and determined to get every ball back over the net and between the lines.”
Seniors Maddy Icenogle and Wambeke have won 60 games while only dropping five in their first five matches as the defending No. 1 doubles state champs.
“It takes talent to get on top and character to stay on top,” Sedig said. “I don’t doubt their character one bit.”
Anna Brenner and Ashlynn Staggs are 5-0 in their debut as the Fillies No. 2 doubles team and Soffy Anderson and Nathalia Morales have started out just like last year, going undefeated in their first five matches. Last year they stayed undefeated through regionals for a No. 1 seed.
“They play well together and are tough as nails,” Sedig said.
The Broncs are 5-1 in overall season meets (1-1 north conference) and 18-7 in overall matches after the road flurry.
“The boys are off to a better start this year,” Sedig said. “Still young and talented, but more experienced than last year. They are going to surprise some other schools this year with their play and already have.”
New No. 1 singles player Cody Champlin split Thursday-Friday, defeating Rawlins and Torrington before falling to the Gillette schools’ top players. Due to rain, Cody played Thunder Basin indoors.
“I had some really good points against Thunder Basin, I just wasn’t consistent enough and the fast courts really suited his play style,” Champlin said. “I played OK against Rawlins but I think I played pretty great against Torrington, that was definitely my most fun match of the season.”
Champlin said opponent Brian Fenn was nice and had a fun style to play against, but it didn’t stymie Champlin who came away with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Jackson Golden is now 4-2 in his first year playing No. 2 singles and only his second year of tennis, while Cody’s No. 1 doubles team is 5-1 on the season, only losing to Thunder Basin indoors, despite the final pair being up in the air.
“We have mixed up Dillon Romero, Solomon Stewart and Hayden DeMaranville in No. 1 doubles. Hayden played No. 2 doubles last year, but lost his partner Neil Markert to India and the Foreign Exchange Program.
“Romero and Stewart were our No. 1 doubles team last year and we’re going to remedy who will be our No. 1 doubles this week in practice competition.”
The third player will play No. 2 doubles with sophomore Mitchell Schwab.
“Mitchell is an up and coming player and will hold his own in varsity doubles his first year,” Sedig said.
TJ Smith and Tristan Dollard are off to a 4-2 start at No. 3 doubles. Dollard moved up from last year’s JV.
“Tristan is tall and rangy at the net and is making a good doubles partner with TJ at No. 3 doubles,” the coach said.
Cody hosts Powell on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a nonconference match, the first of two meetings this season.
Fillies 5, Rawlins 0
No. 1 singles: Teagan Thompson def. Darby Thayer 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Torrie Schutzman def. Savannah Townsend 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Maddy Icenogle and Simona Wambeke def. Bailee Thompson and Alexis Townsend 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Anna Brenner and Ashlynn Staggs won by forfeit
No. 3 doubles: Soffy Anderson and Nathalia Morales won by forfeit
Fillies 5, Torrington 0
No. 1 singles: Thompson def. Sera Glass 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Schutzman def. Trisha Cates 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Icenogle and Wambeke def. Tyne Stokes and Jacee Shields 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Staggs and Brenner def. Bethany Wunkbold and Elyssa Cummngs 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 doubles: Anderson and Morales def. Autumn Harris and Theona Haines 6-0, 6-0
Fillies 5, Gillette 0
No. 1 singles: Thompson def. Alli Hays 6-4, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Schutzman def. Alexa Richert 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Icenogle and Wambeke def. Livia Castellanos and Abi Neary 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Staggs and Brenner def. Taylor Kannapel and Mari Bouzis 6-0, 6-2
No. 3 doubles: Anderson and Morales def. Isabell St. Martin and Chloe Rankin 6-0, 6-0
Fillies 5,
Thunder Basin 0
No. 1 singles: Thompson def. Alyson Borchers 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Schutzman def. Alexa Kuhbacher 6-0, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Icenogle and Wambeke def. Kim Kern and Kinsley Larson 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Staggs and Brenner def. Autumn Lund and Ai Morgan 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 doubles: Anderson and Morales def. Katie Bruse and Maggie Bruse 6-1, 6-1
Broncs 5, Rawlins 0
No. 1 singles: Cody Champlin def. Sebastian Maes 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 singles: Jackson Golden def. Chase Holcomb 6-2, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Dillon Romero and Solomon Stewart def. Toran Flores and Tanner Woolley 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Hayden DeMaranville and Mitchell Schwab def. Alfonso Perea and Chad Hansen 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 doubles: TJ Smith and Tristan Dollard def. JC Ice and Drew Dilworth 6-0, 6-0
Broncs 5, Torrington 0
No. 1 singles: Champlin def. Brian Fenn 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Golden def. Ardyn Sancedo 6-1, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Dillon Romero and DeMaranville def. Benji Bradley and Isaac Bartlet 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Stewart and Schwab def. Docy Clayton and Joseph Randolph 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 doubles: Smith and Dollard def. Gabe Russel and Emanuel Buxtaunte 6-0, 6-1
Broncs 3, Gillette 2
No. 1 singles: Champlin lost to Miles Veyna 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Golden lost to Tanner Lemm 7-5, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Stewart and DeMaranville def. Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson 7-6(8), 6-3
No. 2 doubles: Romero and Schwab def. Jason Fink and Logan Dymond 6-0, 6-2
No. 3 doubles: Smith and Dollard def. Marcus Sarvey and Tully Allison 6-3, 7-6(3)
Exhibition Match: CJ Dominick and Tade Givens def. Jeff Pelston and Cody Kline 6-3, 6-2
Thunder Basin 5,
Broncs 0
No. 1 singles: Champlin lost to Jack Voigt 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Golden lost to Jordan Klaassen 6-3, 6-3
No. 1 doubles: Romero and Stewart lost to Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller 6-4, 5-7, 6-3
No. 2 doubles: DeMaranville and Schwab lost to Isaac Lass and Carson Hanson 6-4, 6-3
No. 3 doubles: Smith and Dollard lost to Luke Lass and Matt Mobley 6-4, 6-4
