The Cody volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start in the Border Wars after defeating Livingston and Miles City, Mont., on Friday.
The Fillies opened against Livingston and looked sharp early against the Park High School Rangers. After the first point, Cody never trailed in game one but it was close until midway through. Tied at 12, the Fillies scored four in a row after two Park errors, an ace by Emily Larsen and kill by Riley Welch. Cody slowly pulled away from there leading 23-15 after a kill by Reece Niemann. Kills by Welch and Larsen gave Cody a 25-16 win.
The second set was again close. It was tied multiple times, with the final coming at 21 all. Cody then scored the next four points in a run that included a Welch kill and block by Grace Shaffer to win 25-21.
The Fillies trailed for much of game three but came back to tied it at 20 on an ace by Larsen and took a 23-20 lead. A kill by Welch gave Cody game-point at 24-22, but Park came back to tie it at 24, 25 and 26. The Rangers then scored the final two points to win 28-26.
After such a close loss in game three, the Fillies struggled in the fourth set, falling behind 13-6. Cody never recovered and lost 25-11.
It was back and forth in the deciding set. The Rangers pulled ahead 9-7 but the Fillies tied the game at 9 and took a 10-9 lead on a hitting error by Park. The Rangers went up 13-11, but a hitting error and block by Welch tied the game at 13. The Rangers had two game-point opportunities but Cody battled back.
The Fillies tied it at 15 on a Welch kill and earned a game-point opportunity of their own after a Park miscue. A tip by Welch gave Cody a 17-15 win and a 3-2 match victory.
Cody faced Custer County High School out of Miles City in its second match and won 3-0.
The Fillies quickly pulled away in the first set, scoring eight unanswered points to lead 15-5. Shaffer had two aces during the run. Cody took advantage of multiple Cowgirl errors to go up 21-11. Back-to-back aces by Welch and a kill by Larsen made it game-point. A Custer net serve gave Cody a 25-11 win.
The second set went much the same way, with Cody quickly pulling ahead 9-3. The Fillies outscored the Cowgirls 8-5 to lead 17-9 and continued to pull away. A kill by Allyson Schroeder set up game point and a Custer error made it 25-14.
As they did against Park, Cody struggled more in the third set and quickly found itself down 10-3. The Fillies committed multiple unforced errors in the early part of the set and trailed 22-12. After an out serve by Custer, Cody scored three points in a row. With the Cowgirls up 23-16, a kill by Schroeder got Cody the ball back.
The Fillies then scored four straight to pull within two before Custer scored to set up game-point. A tip by Larsen, kill by Welch and rotation error by the Cowgirls made it 24 all. After Custer scored to go up 25-24, Cody tied the match and took a lead on a kill by Welch. An out hit by Custer gave the Fillies the 27-25 victory.
Cody plays Sidney, Mont., Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and Laurel at 3 p.m.
