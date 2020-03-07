The Cody girls basketball team pushed Star Valley into overtime and fell just a few points short of a state tournament berth Saturday in a 30-26 loss in the 4A West Regional in Evanston.
Torrie Schutzman and Kennedi Niemann scored 10 points each to lead the way.
After trailing much of the game the Fillies rallied in the fourth to force overtime. In the extra period Cody briefly held the lead but couldn’t hold back the Lady Braves. The young Fillies end the season 8-14 and finish just one win away from state.
Cody trailed most of the game Saturday. Star Valley led 6-5 after the first quarter, 15-8 at the half and 18-10 after three. In the fourth the Fillies rallied with 13 points and forced Star Valley overcome a late deficit to push the game to OT.
