After a few days off the Cody Legion baseball team came back strong to win two conference games Sunday at Green River.
“I think we improved on last week’s mistakes to play at a better level,” Jared Grenz said. “We played our game instead of the other team’s.”
The Cubs are now 7-1 in conference and 33-10 overall. They travel to Riverton for two more conference games Wednesday.
Cody 15, Green River 4
A nine-run fifth inning helped the Cubs pull away for a 15-4 victory in game one.
“Offensively we looked really good,” coach Bart Grenz said. “The boys were running good at bats and were finding the barrel through both games.”
Leading 6-4 heading into the inning, Jack Schroeder and Heston Williams hit singles to start. Ethan Johnston then reached on a fielder’s choice that scored one run. A single by Devyn Engdahl made it 8-4.
After a fielder’s choice and line out led to two outs, Tyler Grenz walked and Jared Grenz hit a grand slam to left to put Cody up 12-4. Tristan Blatt then hit a solo homer to left.
“It’s always fun to have lots of home runs and it’s easy to build off of,” Jared Grenz said.
Not done yet, Schroeder hit his second single of the inning, and Hayden Bronnenberg and Ethan Johnston walked to load the bases. Engdahl drew a walk to score a run and Bronnenberg came in on a passed ball.
Cody started the game with three runs in the first on singles by Elijah Leyva and Tyler Grenz, a double by Blatt and an error. The Knights answered in the bottom of the second and tied the game.
"We have talked about scoring every inning against opponents and we happened to get an early lead on them," Max Williams said.
In the third, singles by Jared Grenz, Schroeder and Johnston, and a double by Blatt made it 6-3. Green River’s final run came in the fourth on a sac fly.
The Cubs finished with 13 hits. Blatt and Schroeder went 3-4, Jared Grenz 2-4 and Engdahl 1-1.
Max Williams earned the win, giving up four runs on three hits through 3 1/3 innings. Engdahl pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit.
"I felt pretty good on the mound," he said. "I have been struggling in my second innings, but I’m able to get out of them."
Cody 16, Green River 4
Green River took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of game two, but a seven-run third helped the Cubs pull away for another victory.
"Conference games have more meaning so we have to bring more energy and that’s what we did," Max Williams said.
In the inning, two walks and singles by Leyva and Jared Grenz gave Cody a 2-1 lead. Blatt then hit his second homer of the day to left to make it 5-1. A walk, single by Heston Williams and sac fly by Bronnenberg gave Cody a 7-1 lead.
“I think we did well against their best pitcher because we ran good at bats and didn’t try to do to much,” Jared Grenz said.
In the fourth, Tyler Grenz was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a single by Jared Grenz. Jared Grenz also stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Blatt drew a walk and Schroeder singled. Blatt eventually scored on a dropped third strike that put Heston Williams at first. After Engdahl walked, the final run scored on a double by Bronnenberg.
Ethan Johnston started the fifth with a double, Tyler Grenz walked and Blatt hit a single to score the lone run in the inning.
The Cubs added a few more runs in the seventh. Jared Grenz hit a single and Blatt walked. Heston Williams and Engdahl then hit back-to-back singles to bring in three runs. After Bronnenberg drew a walk, Cody Phillips hit a single. The final run came on a sac fly by Johnston.
“We just saw the ball really well today and didn’t hit it right to people,” Jared Grenz said.
The Knights scored three runs in the fourth.
Cody had 15 hits. Engdahl and Jared Grenz went 3-4, Blatt 2-3, and Johnston, Bronnenberg and Schroeder 1-2.
Phillips earned the win, giving up four runs on six hits through 3 innings.
“We thought Cody worked quick and handled the pressure well,” coach Grenz said.
Blatt went 3 2/3 innings and allowed just two hits. Bronnenberg pitched 1/3 of an inning and got the final runner to pop out.
“Tristan gave the offense a different look and Hayden was very efficient,” coach Grenz said.
