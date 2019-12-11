The Yellowstone Quake are moving forward after a rough weekend against the Great Falls Americans.
On the road, the Quake lost both contests to Great Falls (20-2-3).
Friday, it was the Michael Allman show as the Quake goalie turned away 75 shots. Unfortunately the Yellowstone offense could only produce one goal, as the Quake fell 3-1. Dylan Rumpke scored on assists by Cade Rosansky and Jon Green.
Saturday was a different story as the floodgates spread wide in a 10-0 Great Falls romping.
“That was obviously not what we’re looking for but a lot of those goals came on tipped pucks and deflections,” Quake assistant coach Zack Tuchklaper said.
The Quake will head east for its next three games at the North American 3 Hockey League Showcase in Blaine, Minn. The tournament is played at the National Sports Center Schwan Super Rink – an eight-rink, 300,000-square-foot megaplex all under one roof.
“It’s crazy, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Tuchklaper said.
The immense facility provides the perfect setting for the 34-team event that will bring out scouts from NCAA and higher level junior hockey programs. For the Quake players, it’s likely their best opportunity of the season to get noticed.
“We think it brings out more drive from the guys,” Tuchklaper said. “It’s just a blast.”
Tuchklaper said the team will also take in a few activities while in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” like visiting the Mall of America.
Yellowstone back-up goalie Logan Cooksy is a Minnesota native, having grown up in Lakeville, about a one hour drive from where the Super Rink is. Cooksy actually spent this past summer training at the facility when home.
“It’s nice to be back in familiar territory,” he said.
Cooksy had family and friends come out last year when the Quake played at the Showcase, a presence he said helped push him to a higher level as he earned his first shutout.
But getting to the event might be the hardest part.
Blaine is a nearly 14-hour drive from Cody, much longer than any other ride the team will play in league action. The team will take a bus for the trek with a one night stopover in Aberdeen, S.D. Cooksy said he played cards to pass the time the last time out.
“That far it gets a little boring, but it can be fun,” he said.
This year will be Cody local Logan Brown’s first trip to the Showcase, but not his first cross-continental hockey road trip. In 2017, as a member of Team Wyoming, Brown travelled all the way to Toronto, Canada, for the International Silver Stick Tournament. He said the Minnesota drive pales when compared to that 28 hour journey.
“It was a long, miserable drive,” Brown said with a laugh.
Brown recently joined back with the Quake after training with the squad in the early season. He stepped away from the ice due to football, but now he’s laced the skates back up.
Even though the pigskin play is over for the year, he said he’ll still bring a football for the road trip as a way to keep loose during pit stops on the bus ride. He’s also been taking a surplus of vitamins, learning the hard way what a long drive can do to the body when playing in the Silver Stick.
He said Cooksy has given him some valuable advice.
“He’s just been telling me, ‘just to keep my body healthy, drink lots of fluids,” Brown said. “He said the most important thing is have fun.”
Brown may not be the most talented player on the Quake yet, but Tuchklaper said he brings a much needed new energy to the team.
“I haven’t had this much fun playing hockey in 3-4 years,” Brown said. “The level we compete at, everyone is pushing each other to get better. It’s exactly (the same) as the football team.”
Tuchklaper said Brown’s playing style most compares to Meeteetse-native and teammate Kirwin Johnson, but with an offensive skill set.
“He’s very coachable and with a little more practice playing at this level will become a really great player,” he said.
Although he is weighing the possibility of entering the U.S. Marines or going to the University of Wyoming next year, Brown said a hockey-related opportunity, possibly offered from his play at the Showcase, would garner his full attention. He has already had conversations with a few scouts.
“I definitely want to keep on playing hockey as long as possible,” he said.
Yellowstone (8-16-2) will square off against teams from other divisions across the country at the Showcase with similar records. In its first game on Sunday the Quake will play the Wausau River Wolves (3-19-1). Monday, it will be the Skylands Kings (10-13-1) and Tuesday it faces the Maine Wild (10-16-0). The Quake played the Wild in 2018 and lost 5-3.
After the Showcase, Yellowstone will take a two-week holiday break before hosting Bozeman for the annual New Year’s Eve game at Riley Arena.
“We’re hoping to sweep the Showcase and start the New Year off right with a win,” Tuchklaper said.
