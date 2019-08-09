Cheyenne 3, Layton 1
A costly error in the bottom of the seventh by Utah allowed Cheyenne go ahead for the 3-2 victory in the first game of the day.
Utah took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, taking advantage of two Hawk errors in the the inning.
In the sixth, Tyler Schlagel reached and advanced to third on multiple throwing errors by Utah. He scored on a single by Bradley Feezer.
In the seventh, Keagan Bartlett walked and advanced to second on a sac bunt by Ty Lobmeyer. Guy Andren then walked and both scored on the error by Utah first baseman Carson Shaffer.
Cheyenne finished with three hits. Fisher Brown went 2-3 and Feezer 1-3.
Utah had four hits. Shaffer went 2-3, Caden Zundel 1-1 and Marcus Garza 1-3.
Bailey Applegarth earned the win for the Hawks, giving up two runs on four hits through 7 innings.
Carter Robinson took the loss for Post 87. He came on in the seventh and gave up a walk.
Tanner Kofed went 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs, none earned, on three hits, while striking out 14 batters.
