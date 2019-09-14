Bradley Fick just barely missed out on a chance to play for the Cody varsity golf team Friday-Saturday at the conference tournament in Evanston.
He bounced back, playing well enough in JV over the two days at Purple Sage to secure the final spot on the varsity team for state.
Fick will join freshman Andy Anderson and seasoned juniors Carter Schutzman, Logan Schutzman and Hudson Oelshlager at state in Star Valley after the Broncs finished fourth in 3A West.
“Our goal was to finish in the top three as a team, but we came up short behind the host Lyman Eagles,” coach Jacob Kraft said.
Logan led Cody with a 177, starting strong with an 86 on the first day but slipping for a 91 Friday.
Brother Carter reversed that, carding a 93 on day one and an 86 on day two.
Oelschlager finished with a 202 (94-108), Anderson a 209 (104-105) and Fick a 102-101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.