The Cody wrestling team gained some valuable experience during the Miles City Invite in Montana last weekend.
Cody finished 14th. Billings Skyview took first, Billings West second and Billings senior third.
With 15 underclassmen and eight upperclassmen, the Miles City tournament provided plenty of competition for the Broncs, coach Trev Wood said.
Three Cody wrestlers placed in the varsity tournament. Charlie Beaudrie finished second, Brady Deming seventh and Jeff Williams eighth.
Beaudrie faced Rowdy Pfeil of Moorcroft in the championship, losing by 5-1 decision.
“These are two great competitors,” Wood said. “When Rowdy Pfeil beat Charlie in the finals match, coaches voted Rowdy “MVP” of the tournament, but it was obvious coaches had respect for Charlie’s performance this weekend.”
Beaudrie won his first match by fall over Ethan Reichenberg of Baker and pinned Eli Madland of Billings West in the quarterfinal. In the semifinal he won by fall over Peyton Morton of Billing Senior in 1:50.
“Charlie beat a few tough kids including Billings Senior’s Peyton Morton. Once he beat Peyton fairly easily, Charlie drew the attention of most of the coaches in the room,” Wood said.
Deming went 4-2 during the weekend. After losing his first match, he won the next three, defeating Mason Whitmer of Dawson County 7-0, pinning Alex Kober of Livingston and defeating Damien Nesbitt of Baker 9-3. After a second loss he competed in the seventh-place match, winning a 5-2 decision over Conner Andress of Hettinger.
“I felt really good about getting seventh,” Deming said. “I think my best match was against Damien Nesbit because of how smart I wrestled that match.
“The competition there is great and no doubt makes me a better wrestler. I think it will help me both on my technique and get me in better shape for those harder matches down the road.”
Williams won his first match by fall over Connor Reitler of Billings Skyview.
“Jeff Williams wrestled very well during this early season tournament,” Wood said. “He ran some great technique, stayed in good position and maintained confidence throughout the tournament.”
After losing in the quarter finals, Williams won his next match by fall over Austin Therriault of Lockwood. He then lost his next two by fall to finish eighth.
“Jeff works hard in practice and is very coachable, so placing top eight at this tournament is awesome,” Wood said. “The coaching staff was pleased with Jeff and his performance.”
Drew Trotter (160) was one match away from placing, going 3-2.
“Returning Miles City placer Drew Trotter was able to finish with a winning record, but came up short of placing,” Wood said.
Matt Stroble (120), Grayson Beaudrie (170), Keaton Stone (170), Jonas Mickelson (182) and Jace Grant (182) went 2-2; Colin Lindemann (152) and Jackson Wood (152) 1-2; and Dylan Campbell (138), Matt Sandoval (138) Kade Fitzgerald (160) and Jonny Williams (205) 0-2.
“Some older guys on the team, including Matt Stroble, Keaton Stone and Jonas Mickelson, had an OK showing,” Wood said. “It was good to see guys like Jace Grant, Jackson Wood, Grayson Beaudrie and Collin Lindemann get a win or two at this fairly big tournament.”
In the JV tournament, Will Thomasson (160) finished first with a 4-0 record.
Kale Mickelson (113) finished second with a 3-1 record. Tanner Blatt (138) also was runner-up, going 4-1, as was Noa Vega (170) at 3-1.
Bryce Stewart (170) took third, going 2-2, and Nathan St. Clair (152) finished fourth.
Cody’s only matches this week are Tuesday in Laurel against Huntley Project and the host team.
