There was buffalo hunting in Wyoming from the 1870s into the 1880s, not on the magnitude of other states, and rather late in the decimation of the species.
The market hunters came with their teams of skinners and made short work of herds, killing perhaps 50 buffalo per day before the herds ran thin.
Jim White, “The Boss Hunter,” who it is estimated killed 16,000 of the animals, was one of those men whose livelihood supplying meat and horns to eastern customers was about to dry up.
With no regulation, and the tacit encouragement of U.S. government cavalry, the rough-and-tumble frontier men shot away, all as part of the underlying effort to rid the Plains of Native Americans and contain them in reservations.
It has been estimated there once were 30 million to 60 million buffalo on the Plains, but by the time the hunters got through with the region there were only handfuls left in Yellowstone National Park.
White, who was murdered in 1880, used a Sharp’s rifle and hunted on foot. He is buried at Old Trail Town in Cody.
“Jim was the greatest buffalo hunter the world has ever known,” said his last partner, Oliver Hanna.
The end of buffalo hunting in Wyoming, said Park County archivist Brian Beauvais, who has researched the early days of hunting in the state and in the region, began in 1885 due to the efficiency of the market hunters.
“They were pretty good at it,” Beauvais said.
Regulations were introduced prohibiting railroads from transporting mass numbers of carcasses and antlers east.
“Always 10 years too late,” Beauvais said of the introduction of game protections.
Wyoming first required hunters to obtain licenses in 1895, $20 for a non-resident.
In 1899, bag limits were applied, two deer, two elk, three antelope and one sheep. The cost of a non-resident license went up to $50. The resident fee was $1 if one hunted outside his home county. Resident fees increased to $2.50 in 1903.
The legislature did the regulating at first, but the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission was established in 1921.
The concept of “fair chase” in hunting had long before become part of the ethical hunter’s mindset. To not overindulge in taking too many animals, to not use vehicles or horses to surround and pursue animals to exhaustion.
Joe Jones, a ranch owner and guide, quoted by Beauvais, seemed to believe unethical people were more likely to be outsiders.
He disparaged those who came to Wyoming and behaved badly, calling them “The scourge of nonresidents commingling into the state and doing whatever the hell they want.”
As occurred with buffalo, over-hunting threatened one of Wyoming’s keystone species.
“In the early 1900s,” Beauvais said, “pronghorn were almost wiped out across the state.”
A hunting destination
Buffalo Bill Cody was the most famous person in the world during his lifetime and while his legend spread through his Wild West exhibitions traveling the globe, he was also a widely admired hunting guide based at Pahaska Teepee, his lodge on the outskirts of Yellowstone National Park.
But even before Cody passed away at 70 in 1917, the reputation of Cody and this region of Wyoming were renowned for hunting opportunities.
Born in New Jersey in 1881, Malcolm Mackay was working in banking in New York as a 19-year-old when he got the itch to see the West. In 1925, he wrote a book called “Cow Range and Hunting Trail” and mentioned his first big-game hunting as a novice.
Cajoled into a trip by a friend, his only weapon was a Colt .45. He knew nothing about size or habits of the animals, but he was with a partner when a small ram was killed.
“All I knew was that we had seen and killed real wild game and I was thrilled,” he wrote.
Later, in the Hoodoo Mountains, he came across a bull elk with an astoundingly large rack. Mackay thought he placed a perfect shot, but the animal just stood there, looking back towards him, as if nothing happened.
About two minutes later it toppled over flat, dead.
Mackay met a renowned hunter named Ed Van Dyke and asked about shooting a bear. Van Dyke promised “a wagon load of grizzlies.”
They embarked on a trail near the Clarks Fork River and traveled on horseback over a several-day period, sometimes seeing bears from afar, sometimes spotting large tracks, but not making contact.
When the men sniffed out a trail, they dismounted and it led to a large grizzly feeding on the bones of a horse. Mackay fired from 75 yards and the shot was true.
“Right there and then you would have thought 14 menageries started teasing all the lions, for that bear did some roaring,” he said.
Angry, hurt and surprised, in stunning fashion the bear began doing somersaults like a gymnast, jumping himself right into a wooded area and out of sight.
A small blood trail petered out and the bear disappeared.
Mackay blamed himself for not harvesting a bear because of his youthful overanxiousness.
Early years
Awareness the American West was awash with big game predated the Civil War and predated Wyoming becoming a state in 1890.
An Irishman named Sir George Gore employed a scorched earth hunting policy during an 1854-56 visit, invading with an army’s worth of helpers, dogs and horses, and departing after killing 105 bears, 1,600 deer and elk and 2,000 buffalo.
Native Americans loudly protested to the federal government and there was talk of confiscating his bounty, though that did not happen. Gore left sour feelings and was ushered out of the United States with a good riddance.
In 1874, another visitor from abroad was the Earl of Dunraven, who heard of Gore’s journey. Dunraven was much more restrained. He hired “Texas” Jack Omohundro, Buffalo Bill’s close friend, as a guide, and visited Yellowstone.
Dunraven hunted elk and a bull bison, but did not hunt indiscriminately and wrote a respected book about his experiences called “The Great Divide.”
A large grizzly was seen and killed, which Texas Jack had previously wounded, but initially did not pursue.
“I ain’t going to fool around alone among these grizzlies, I tell you,” he said.
Haven for outfitters
As Wyoming became a coveted hunting destination, big names began arriving.
Legendary author Ernest Hemingway made pilgrimages to the Cody area.
Local outfitter Max Wilde developed a friendship with Boston Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who invited other Baseball Hall of Famers such as Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker, Mickey Cochrane and Jimmie Foxx to hunt.
Wilde was originally from Indiana, but when he discovered Cody in 1913, he made it his home and built a cabin on the South Fork. Initially, he and partner Ed “Phonograph” Jones were trappers.
They made good money catching pine marten and red fox. One year, Wilde and Jones brought out $10,000 worth of pelts and displayed them at the Cody Trading Company, generating much conversation.
“Everyone turned trapper after that,” Wilde said.
Wilde turned hunting guide and outfitter.
Questionable bow hunt
Those operating the famous organization have this message on the website: “If you are a fair chase, ethical bow hunter, you should be a member of the Pope & Young Club.”
However, their namesake founders, Dr. Saxton Pope and Arthur Young did not make a favorable impression during a 1920 trip to Yellowstone National Park.
Their unusual visit was granted special approval by the National Park Service’s first director Stephen Mather to conduct a grizzly bear hunt to fill exhibit gaps at the new California Academy of Sciences. The grizzly had been wiped out in California, so Barton Evermann appealed to Mather to help his conservation museum.
The request was permission to harvest one adult male, one adult female and two cubs.
During that period, Mather was trying to drive visitor traffic to Yellowstone and he was reluctantly convinced by possible publicity value.
Ned Frost, the famous Cody guide, was engaged to lead Pope and Young. Frost and his pal Fred Richard are the patriarchs of the local Frost-Richard clan.
Such an exception to Yellowstone’s no-hunting rules would be unheard of today.
Mather believed Pope and Young would carry firearms. They showed up with 144 arrows, broadheads, which Frost referred to as “grizzly ticklers,” meaning he did not think they carried sufficient oomph to halt a grizzly.
Frost wasn’t sure about his assignment to keep the archers safe and wrote he had been given a series of farewell parties by his friends. When Pope and Young said they wished to get within 30 yards, Frost said, “Don’t worry, I’ll let the grizzlies get just as close as you want them.”
Pope had long desired to kill a bear with bow and arrow and seemed to massage the museum marching orders.
The party stealthily stalked a group of four bears and as they approached on a nice day Pope worried about his own mortality, saying “There never was a fairer, brighter day to die on.”
When Pope and Young unleashed a fusilade, they jump-started chaos. The stunned bears began fighting amongst themselves before noticing the humans.
The mother bear charged and Frost had to kill it at 8 yards to save the men’s lives.
The adult female’s hide was too damaged to exhibit and one of the cubs killed was too old for the museum plan.
The group splintered, but Pope and Young remained in the Park. They wanted to kill a large male frequenting the garbage dump at the Canyon Hotel, but were turned down by Park Superintendent Horace Albright.
When given the go-ahead to kill a bear elsewhere, they instead sneaked back to the Canyon area and shot three more bears, violating the trust of the agreement.
By killing seven bears, their efforts were considered poaching. As they departed Yellowstone, all of hides were confiscated.
Mather and Albright viewed the expedition as a fiasco of bad publicity for Yellowstone. However, Pope bragged about it in outdoor magazines and speeches.
The Park ultimately sent four skins to the museum, but refused to include the others.
Pope, in particular, and Young, felt they proved their point that it was possible to hunt grizzly bears with a bow and arrow.
Grizzly hunter
Even earlier, in the 1880s, A.A. Anderson made an impact on area hunting after founding the Palette Ranch. A New York transplant and eventually an ardent conservationist as superintendent of the Yellowstone Forest Reserve, 1902-05, he claimed 39 grizzly kills, four in one day.
An artist who knew Mark Twain and was friend to Thomas Edison, Anderson hunted from his Greybull River ranch.
Anderson guided Ernest Thompson Seton, cofounder of the Boy Scouts and author of children’s books.
Traveling with and listening to Anderson’s stories inspired Seton to write his most famous work, “Wahb: Biography Of A Grizzly.”
Seton dedicated the book to Anderson, ironic because the ranch man several times sought to trap and kill it for attacking cattle, but failed. The bear repeatedly out-smarted Anderson.
