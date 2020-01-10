The Cody girls basketball team never let up on defense on the way to a 43-16 win Friday at Powell.
The Fillies (3-2) allowed just two field goals in the first half in a stifling display to secure the season series with the cross-county rivals.
Junior Torrie Schutzman scored a game-high 10 points, fellow junior Brittan Bower added nine and sophomore Lake Harrison eight as the team shared the ball and shared the steals.
Both teams started cold on offense, with Schutzman scoring the game’s first points on a fast-break layup with 3:50 left after she yanked the ball from a defender.
Teagan Thompson added a layup on a pass from Schutzman and Kennedi Niemann hit a 3-pointer while Cody held Powell to a single layup.
In the second quarter Cody kept up the offense and did almost as good on defense, holding Powell to a single field goal. Bower, who scored five points in a single stretch mostly off offensive rebounds, and Harrison each scored five points down the stretch to give the Fillies a commanding 19-5 lead at the half.
Bower found Harrison for a 3-pointer early in the second half to start a 9-0 run to open the third quarter and even more effectively put the game away.
