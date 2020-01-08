What began as a nightmare ended with hope on the horizon.
Reeling from falling behind 12-0, 23-3 and 29-5, the Cody boys basketball team would have needed to suit up LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the second half of their Tuesday night, 72-50, loss to Worland at Sweitzer Gym to catch all the way up.
But they took to heart coach Jacob Kraft’s halftime speech to discard their early zombie-like play and throw a little bit of a late fright into the visitors.
“It’s going to take a lot of work and discipline after shooting yourself in the foot,” Kraft said. “Trying to recover is a difficult thing.”
During that intermission, trailing 39-15, Kraft told the Broncs to go out and win the second half.
Junior Nic Talich said the reaction was, “Let’s go get it done.”
Cody got as close as 17 points in the second half and outscored Worland 21-20 in the third quarter and 14-13 in the fourth quarter. Center Duncan Radakovich got most of his seven points late.
“You can’t get down,” senior forward Tristan Blatt said. “You can’t look at the score.”
Blatt in particular. Replacing passiveness on offense with aggressiveness, Blatt hustled his way to 14 points on hard drives to the hoop and short jump shots.
Kraft said he was dismayed by the team’s early body language and heartened by its late effort.
“We can’t play two quarters like that and get blown away,” junior Nic Talich said. “We need to compete from the first. If we start fast, we can beat anybody.”
Worland turned the 0-5 Broncs into a pushover in the first half, pressing all over the court, stealing the ball and converting easy lay-ups.
At various times, the Broncs seemed to commit every kind of mistake available, from throwing bad passes, to getting too many fouls, to being guilty of poor judgment in ballhandling.
The Warriors stole the ball and ran.
“We’re our biggest enemy,” Kraft said. “We’ve got to control the pace. They sped us up. Their game plan worked perfectly.”
It was Cody’s first game since Dec. 20, following a lengthy holiday vacation. Point guard Coy Novakovich sprained his right ankle in that game and not even the interim rest healed the injury sufficiently for him to play Tuesday. The Broncs next play Friday night at Powell.
Even though the defense overall was porous, Talich, who also scored 6 points, played the kind of defense he played during the football season when he was an All-State linebacker. It wasn’t that he was tackling people, but he was a ball hawk, getting his hands on passes, tipping the ball away on attempts at inside passes.
“He’s got such a great motor,” Kraft said. “He is an active defender.”
