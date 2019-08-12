Layton, Utah, 14, Wasilla, Alaska, 3
In the nightcap on Monday, Wasilla, Alaska suffered its first loss, falling to Layton, Utah, 14-3.
Doubles by Caleb Brown and Marcus Garza, a single and two hit batters helped Post 87 jump out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first. The Road Warriors got one back in the bottom of the frame and added another run in the second.
Four singles, a double by Tanner Kofed and sac bunt scored five more for Utah in the third to make it a 10-2 game. Five walks, a single and hit batter scored four more in the fourth.
Alaska's final run was scored in the third.
Utah had 14 hits. Cameron Day went 3-4, Riley Hill 2-2, Kofed 2-3, Braxton Wright and Caleb Brown 1-2, Caden Zundel, 1-3 and Carson Shaffer 1-4.
For the Road Warriors, Kyle Graham and Maxim Wanser went 1-1, and Clancey O'Donnell 1-3.
Brown got the win for Post 87, giving up three runs on three hits through 5 innings.
Bryce Frazier took the loss for Wasilla, giving up 10 runs on nine hits through 2 1/3 innings. Carson Boyett pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on one hit. Taylon Ottinger pitched 1 inning and gave up one hit.
Wasilla still advances to the Tuesday championship, however it will be a winner take all game. At noon, Utah will face Idaho to determine while will play the Road Warriors immediately following.
Burley, Idaho, 4, Cheyenne 3
In a loser out game Monday afternoon, Burley Idaho, eliminated Cheyenne on a walk-off single by Scott Ritchie in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Green Sox loaded the bases with two single and an error before Ritchie's shot to right.
Burley scored first in the bottom of the fourth, but Cheyenne tied the game in the fourth.
After the Green Sox took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the frame, Cheyenne got one back in the fifth on a single by Guy Andren. The Hawks tied the game in the sixth on a walk, sac bunt, error and single by Fisher Brown.
Burley loaded the bases in the sixth but wouldn't score and Cheyenne would only get one on in the seventh.
Burley had six hits. Ritchie went 2-4, Carson Noble 1-2, Kody Condle and Slayder Watterson 1-3 and Andrew Farrins 1-4.
Watterson got the win on the mound for Burley, giving up three runs on seven hits.
At the plate for Cheyennne, Brown went 2-3, Tyler Schlagel 2-4, Keagan Bartlett and Kaden Anderson 1-2 and Andren 1-3.
Ben Bohlmann took the loss, giving up three runs on two hits through 3 1/3 innings. Zach Sullivan pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits.
