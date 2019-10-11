The Cody Broncs football team started hot and never let up in a 38-14 home win over Powell in the Big Horn Brawl.
It was Cody's first home win against Powell since 2010 and third in a row in the rivalry matchup.
Quarterback Hunter Hays and running back Chaz Cowie led the team with two touchdowns. A Hays score shortly before halftime gave the Broncs a 24-point lead they would not relinquish.
It was special teams that would prove the biggest difference for Cody in the game with excellent kick returning, punting and field goal kicking.
Cowie got the Broncs started early with a 16-yard rushing TD just 1:45 into the game. After a deep kickoff return by Nathan Wilson, the Broncs needed only four plays to go 32 yards for a score and a 7-0 lead.
On the Broncs next offensive possession Devon Brown brought back a line drive punt 35 yards to the Powell 25-yard line, once again giving Cody excellent field possession.
Jackson Gail nailed a 41-yard field goal with 7:21 left in the first to go up 10-0.
With 4:00 left in the first Nic Talich got in on the scoring action with a fake pass play, perfectly orchestrated by Hays, who swung out far to the right while Talich cut left with the ball through an inside hole.
When the Broncs got the ball back again it seemed the game was on the brink of an early blowout but the Panthers were able to force a quick three-and-out.
A few missed blocks by the Cody offensive line led to a Powell punt block. With the ball at the Cody 2-yard line, Lengfelder took it in on a QB sneak to make it 17-7 at 8:08 in the second.
The Broncs weren't rattled and quickly moved downfield on the next drive. Hays would run it on a QB keeper from 2 yards out to make it 24-7.
Powell attempted a double reverse play on the next possession but the Cody d-line sniffed it out. As Langfelder was getting pulled down he lost the ball and Todd Bowles recovered.
The turnover set the Broncs up deep in Panther territory with 1:36 left in the half. A big Talich rush brought the Broncs near the goal line and then Hays dove it in from a yard to make it 31-7 with 31.6 seconds on the clock.
Cowie finished the half with 56 rushing yards on eight carries.
It was about as flawless a half as Cody could've hoped for with no penalties or turnovers.
The second half was a different story as both teams showed listless play with as many turnovers as there were scores.
At 6:47 in the third Brown got in on the defensive action with an interception but Adrian Geller returned the favor for Powell with a pick just two plays later.
The Broncs pushed their lead to 38-7 with 8:52 left in the game on a short Cowie rush.
After a 20-yard punt return Brown return, Gail was called on again to kick - this time from 34-yards out - but his attempt was blocked.
Powell drew last blood with 1:35 left when Lengfelder found Brailey Gann with a 35-yard TD reception.
"Team Ethan" t-shirts were seen throughout the stands in honor of Powell quarterback Ethan Asher, who was seriously injured in a car accident shortly before the season started. Powell linebacker Brody Karhu delivered a prayer in Asher’s honor following the game.
The still-undefeated Broncs will face their biggest test next week against #1 Star Valley (6-0). Kickoff is at 5 p.m. at Spike Vannoy Field.
