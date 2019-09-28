The Cody girls tennis team may not have finished first, but no team walked away with more state champions than the Fillies, who finished a close third overall powered by first place finishes by all three doubles teams.
Cody finished with 42 points, ahead of state rival Kelly Walsh but behind Cheyenne Central and Sheridan, each leading with 45.
The Broncs finished 11th at the state tennis tournament in Gillette Thursday-Saturday.
For No. 1 doubles pair Simona Wambeke and Maddy Icenogle it was a second consecutive title when they defeated their Cheyenne Central opponent 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.
The other two duos tasted their first titles. The No. 2 double team of Ashlynn Staggs and Anna Brenner won 6-3, 6-2 against Sheridan and the No. 3 doubles team of Soffy Anderson and Nathalia Morales handled Kelly Walsh 6-3, 6-1.
