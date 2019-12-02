Thanksgiving is a time to pause, hit the reset button and examine all the things going on in one’s life. Hopefully, each of us can find some, if not many, things for which we are thankful. For me it is my faith, my family, my friends, Cody and this great state of Wyoming.
Introspection sometimes takes unusual twists and turns as it did for me last week on a fairly warm day while sitting on the bank of the Shoshone River and watching the water flow by while hoping to glimpse a rising trout now and then. While observing the large picture, a small mayfly landed on the back of my right hand. The mayfly was small and delicately formed with slate gray primary wings sitting high and proud like sails unfurled on a sailboat. The darker stubs of its secondary wings barely protruded above the dark olive gray abdomen of this insect. Its eyes were an amber color situated on each side of its head, while its six legs firmly gripped the skin on my hand.
Fly fisher types identify this particular mayfly as a blue-winged olive named after the gray color of its wings and the olive body color. If I was going to match the size of the fly to one in my fly box, it would have been diminutive; a size 22 at best guess. These mayflies are present on the Shoshone, September through early December and the trout love them because they are available as a sub-aquatic food source, when rising to the surface and especially when sitting (floating) on top of the water after crawling out of their nymphal shuck, unfurling their heretofore neatly folded wings and drying them on the gentle breezes blowing down the canyon.
This last stage of going from nymph to a teenager is what we fly fishers call the dun stage. This is because the mayfly’s body is still dark from living under water in its nymphal stage of life and this is the most visible part of the insects life to humans. Normally, these insects don’t sit still too long after emerging, but fly off the water quickly after emerging to alight in shoreline shrubbery to go through one final molt.
This final molt is done in secrecy in the shrubbery where the insect can develop either testes or ovaries in privacy. This period of time generally takes 12-36 hours and depends on ambient temperature and time of year. Once sexually mature, the mayfly goes through one more molt, or shedding of its exoskeleton to emerge once more as a bright and shining adult called an imago. As soon as this molt is done, the mature males and females fly into the sky emitting pheromones to attract their sexual counterparts to breed.
Once in the air, this cloud of mayflies is called a spinner fall by scientists and anglers that have studied insect behavior. It looks like a small cloud when the breeding frenzy is in action and these clouds of entwined mayflies are most prevalent over slower moving sections of the rivers and streams where the breeding is done while fluttering wings and staying airborne. Once mated with the opposite sex, the females immediately drop to the water to release their fertilized eggs and begin the cycle of life all over again.
While I expected the mayfly on the back of my hand to fly away, it did not. Instead, it crawled into the cleft of my thumb and forefinger for shade and protection. There, it began the process of changing from a sub-adult, called a dun, into a full-fledged adult. I sat there in wonder as this transformation took place. It was just as magical and mysterious as when I was a child and I would observe the chrysalis of a butterfly cocoon split open to reveal a beautiful butterfly unfolding before my eyes.
Before the transformation was complete, I sat transfixed while I watched this blue wing olive change from a dull olive gray color into a magnificent creature of shiny wings as clear as crystal, the wings lightly veined and translucent like crystal. The head, thorax and abdomen were displayed as a brilliant mahogany color, with eyes the color of honey and completed with two fine filaments for a tail the same length as the body. Left behind was its opaque, dull former body husk still holding the shape of its former occupant, including legs and tails.
To be completely honest, it is the perfection of our creation that I am probably most thankful for this time of year. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be humbled by something as small and complete as that beautiful mayfly. If the smaller things bring such pleasure and gratitude, one does not need much imagination to know how much I appreciate the larger panorama of family and friends. How marvelously we are all welded together into one living organism. We may go through phases, like the blue wing olive, as we go through life. Ultimately, however, we need each other to get through a difficult and sometimes savage world. For that, I bow my head in thanks and appreciation.
