With the COVID-19 pandemic in full force, the Yellowstone Quake has ended its season.
The cancellation came as the Quake were preparing for their divisional semifinal playoff matchup against Bozeman set for last weekend.
“It kind of sucks, we were excited to play Bozeman,” forward Cade Rosansky said.
It was a sad ending for the Quake as they were coming into the next round hot off a sweep against Gillette the weekend before.
“It was very different, something nobody else on the team has been through before,” Dylan Rumpke said. “Everyone on the team was pretty disappointed.”
Rosansky and Rumpke both said they agreed with the league’s decision to cancel the national tournament, but did not see eye-to-eye with the choice to end the divisional playoffs.
“I feel like the players and coaches should make the decision (based on the risk) in your area,” Rosansky said. “I think it’s getting blown out of proportion. I was not in a good mood about it.”
Although there is not a high number of coronavirus cases in Montana and Wyoming when compared to the rest of the nation, other member states in the Midwest and East have many more cases.
Rosansky said as late as Thursday he was holding a glimmer of hope that the series could be played. It was announced during the early afternoon of that day the NA3HL playoffs would be suspended.
Less than two hours later the league announced it was cancelling the remainder of the Fraser Cup playoffs and championship.
“Today is truly a sad day for all of us, and we share the disappointment that all of our players, teams, parents and fans are experiencing at the moment,” said NAHL commissioner and president Mark Frankenfeld.
The Quake finished their regular season with a 19-25-2 record. They earned home ice advantage in the playoffs by finishing fourth in the Frontier division. It was quite a leap forward for a team that only won five games last season and started this year only winning two of their first 13 games.
“I’m proud of everybody in the locker room and how we were able to pull together,” said Rumpke, who has played for the Quake the past two seasons. “It was cool to be part of it.”
Rumpke led the team with 46 goals and 32 assists on the season. He has signed a tender contract to play with the Johnstown Tomahawks of the tier II North American Hockey League next year.
Also not returning for the Quake next season will be Michael Allman, who is weighing a few different options for playing college hockey. Allman was a force in net for the Quake finishing the season with a .925% save percentage, eighth best in the NA3HL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.