Sophomore quarterback Dace Bennett’s comment was no surprise once anyone looked at the stats. He didn’t have to look at the numbers – he was there.
“Everything was clicking very well,” said the Meeteetse field leader following the Longhorns’ 55-0 triumph over Dubois last Saturday.
Offense moving the ball with ease? Check. Defense smothering the opponent? Yes.
The offense was so efficient the Longhorns ran up 35 points in the second quarter, led 41-0 at halftime and pushed the game into running time midway through the third quarter.
“It was a great game and everyone had multiple contributions,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “Our defense played really well and gave our offense the ball deep in their territory for five possessions.”
The win gave the Longhorns a 3-4 record. However, their easiest win of the season is still to come – in a game that won’t even be played. Ten Sleep was on the schedule for this weekend, but the school did not have enough players to field a team for 2019, so it counts as a forfeit victory for Meeteetse.
That will make Meeteetse 4-4 and propel the Longhorns into the 1A six-man playoffs as either a No. 3 or a No. 4 seed against a foe still to be named. It is known that the contest will be a road game though.
It was very much a sharing offense for Meeteetse versus Dubois. Bennett, Asa Eldredge, Courtney Braten and Kaden Redding each scored on the ground. Bennett also threw four touchdown passes, two to Eldredge and one each to Kalvin Erickson and Hadley Abarr.
“We were able to get good blocks and we were able to combine it with a good passing game,” Erickson said.
Erickson said the team played with a lot of excitement early when all aspects of the game were going so smoothly. The Longhorns slowed a little bit with the 41-0 cushion, “but once we got back to the fourth quarter, we got back in the groove.”
Bennett said the linemen’s blocking, from Redding, Brandon Tew and others, really set the tone. It was also a relief to finish the game with no injuries. Playing with the challenge of only a 10-man roster all season and then suffering some minor sidelining hurts always created worry.
“Just bumps and bruises,” Bennett said.
Eldredge said he was nostalgic at game’s end. Even though the season continues with the playoffs, as a senior it was his final home appearance.
“Our blocking has improved tremendously since our first game,” Eldredge said. “There was so much room to run. There were choices which way to go.”
Eldredge said when he climbed the hill from the field to the school locker room he glanced back at the stadium and thought about how it was the last time he would be participating with a clock running and score being kept.
“It was bittersweet because it was my last home game,” he said. “For it to be a win was special. There will be plays I will never forget.”
