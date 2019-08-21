To clarify: In my previous column, if restricted to owning but one rifle for all purposes, despite my personal bias against the modern sporting rifle, my choice would be an accurized AR-10 in .308 caliber with both 10-round and 30-round magazines. One could both hunt for sustenance and defend the homestead with such.
Admittedly, it’s not a perfect choice for big game hunting for me, but it would serve. For personal defense when the effluent hits the fan, short of air strikes or artillery, nothing is better. For what it’s worth, that’s my opinion on the matter.
Moving on, as much as I enjoy President Trump upsetting the status quo, his latest political maneuver really disappoints me as it shows either a lack of knowledge and a blatant disregard for most western residents’ attitudes about public lands or just plain, poor judgement overall. To wit: He has recently appointed an anti-public land, free market capitalist, David Bernhart, as interior secretary, who then appointed his buddy, William Perry Pendly, as chief of the BLM. Pendly is notorious as an ardent campaigner for selling public lands.
I don’t need to tell you that could be disastrous to the future of your public lands. Not to mention the viability of tourist-based enterprises that rely on an abundance of public lands. A majority of working-class people in the western states also rely on the availability of public lands for much, if not most, of their recreation, including various firearms-related venues.
All politicians who would endeavor to put a dampener on firearms ownership, Democrats and Republicans, understand all the firearms in the world won’t be worth a farmer’s fart if you have no place to enjoy them. Once that occurs, it won’t matter what they do with the Second Amendment. Your enjoyment will be restricted to official shooting ranges, (sometimes a good deal, sometimes not so good) or to private property owned by sympathetic landowners. Or maybe not at all?
But it’s not all about just our politicians stealing our birthright and that of our children and grandchildren. There are a multitude of unscrupulous profiteers in the private sector busy plotting schemes even closer to home to take advantage of our lax public lands oversight laws or commercializing illegally on that birthright for their personal profit.
A recent controversy, which illustrates this to some degree, seems centered around a certain Louie Anderson, a transplant to the Ten Sleep area about three years ago. Apparently he and his wife established the Ten Sleep Rock Ranch ostensibly to service rock climbers by offering lodging and information.
According to a recent news article, the Andersons are accused of creating new trails and routes for climbers on various rock faces, by chiseling hand holds and hammering permanent pins into rock faces where none were before, and of clearing vegetation and developing new trails up the rock faces. They’ve done this without permission, permits or oversight from the Forest Service.
Apparently, as has been happening in our little canyon just off the reservoir, the Ten Sleep canyon area has been attracting climbers for about 15 years. According to the news release I read, over the last five years this use of the Ten Sleep canyon and other area rock venues has increased exponentially.
I imagine the growth of rock climbing in the Ten Sleep area mirrors the development of the sport just outside Cody, in the highway canyon leading past the Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Development that has grown to the point of requiring separate parking areas off the highway for climbers only.
In Ten Sleep, this unauthorized defacing of the cliff faces and increasing use of the surrounding habitat is causing increased erosion – already a problem caused by the recent avalanche of climbers – not to mention the resultant increased generation of waste products, including human feces littering the area and the destruction of fragile vegetation.
The chief complaint in the article I read, after the environmental degradation, is that neither the tourist climbers nor the commercialists who engineered the problem pay the forest service a dime to help clean up the problems they are causing.
Regardless, the message here is one day soon there may be no public lands for working class citizens to enjoy, except maybe Beck Lake Park. Along with the scheming politicians and their corporate buddies, small-time, fast-buck artists, some of whom are your neighbors, are also stealing your land, some overtly and some covertly.
Regardless of who’s leading the charge, citizen access to our public land is going away and perhaps sooner than you think. If you want your grandchildren to have these lands and the traditional wildlife and recreational resources they contain, you’re going to have to fight for that right, locally and nationally.
But then again, for many citizens, when push comes to bloody damn shove regarding our natural resources, they couldn’t care less. So why are they living out here in the great fly-over instead of, say, Seattle, Portland, L.A. or San Francisco?
Just saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.