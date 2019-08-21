Cody, WY (82414)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High around 85F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.