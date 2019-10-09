Described as the “Wyoming trail run of trail runs,” The Hunt is this Saturday.
The 1, 6 or 11 mile run will begin and end at the Cody Archery Range on the Greybull Highway.
The 11 mile run begins at 9 a.m., followed by the 6 mile race at 10 a.m. and the 1 mile at 11 a.m. Participants are required to wear hunter orange and the best hunter’s outfit will win a prize.
There will be aid station locations on the route with water and nutrition drinks. However each will be cupless, meaning participants are responsible for carrying their own bottle or hydration pack. All courses will be marked with pink and white flagging, with volunteers along the route to make sure runners are on or near the course. It is recommended participants bring bear spray and a phone.
Walkers and hikers may participate in the 1 and 6 mile races. However, the 11-mile race is for runners only. Following the race there will be free beer, soda and snacks at the finish, along with live music if weather allows.
To register go to runcodywy.com/the-hunt/. For more information email info@runcodywy.com.
