For the third time in the last four seasons, the Wyoming Cowboys have earned a bowl bid and their destination this year is Tucson, Ariz.
The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl Committee formally invited the Cowboys on Sunday. The game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
The opponent for the Cowboys will be the Georgia State Panthers from the Sun Belt Conference. Wyoming will enter the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in the Mountain West Conference. Georgia State is 7-5 on the season and posted a 4-4 record in the Sun Belt. The Cowboys and Panthers will be meeting for the first time in the two schools’ histories.
“This is a great achievement for a very young football team that has a bright future,” University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. “We are thrilled to be playing in the Arizona Bowl. Bowl games present an opportunity for celebration and enjoyment, but it also allows us vital practices to prepare for next season.”
This will be Wyoming’s 16th bowl appearance and the third under head coach Craig Bohl in his six season at the helm of the Cowboy Football program.
“This game is a great way to support our athletic department,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “We have always been noted for our fans traveling. I have always been heart warmed by the number of fans who come out and support the University of Wyoming.”
Tickets to the 2019 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl are available now. Fans are encouraged to purchase through the WYO Athletics Ticket Office to sit in the Wyoming section. Fans are encouraged to order by Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. to be a part of the first seating allocation and get the best seats available.
Bowl game tickets are $50. Additional information can be found at GoWyo.com/tickets or by calling (307) 766-7220.
Additional information on bowl activities will be released as it becomes available.
