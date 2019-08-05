The Anna Allshouse World Tour, with periodic stops in Cody, is progressing smoothly.
While only 17, Allshouse is bridging the divide between long summers barrel racing at Cody Nite Rodeo and next year when she can qualify for her pro card.
“It’s been going good,” Allshouse said of her adaptation to competing at more rodeos this year than simply showing up each evening at Stampede Park.
Recently, Allshouse won a semifinal in barrel racing at the World Champions Rodeo Alliance Days of ’47 Cowboy Games rodeo in Salt Lake City, collecting $3,200 for her time of 16.96 seconds.
The victory came on her veteran favorite horse J.D.
“It’s a huge rodeo,” Allshouse said of the Days of ‘47 gathering.
This year, Allshouse’s main goal is to retain a place in the Alliance’s top-20 barrel racing rankings.
A regular at Cody Nite Rodeo for years, and able to compete successfully against adult women since she was about 12, the leadup to a professional rodeo career has followed a direct path.
Allshouse, along with father Dave, has been putting in many miles over weekends to rodeos in Utah, (“quite a bit”) Washington and Montana while still making appearances mostly on weekdays at Cody Nite Rodeo.
Her time of 16.93 seconds was good enough for second place in a recent Cody Nite Rodeo competition, a rare occasion when a sub-17-second time is not good enough to win.
A night later, she rode 7-year-old Taxi for a 17.97.
She competed often enough in Cody to capture the July barrel racing buckle. During her more infrequent local runs she amassed sufficient points to gain the prize.
“I figured I was (close to first),” Allshouse said.
Her latest bauble will take its place in her crowded trophy case.
While J.D., 14, is her top horse, Allshouse has nine barrel horses at the ready. The schedule is heavy so she tries to mix up their use.
“He’s always the same,” Allshouse said of being able to count on J.D. at all times. She has a special bond with J.D., more so than with her other horses. “We love each other. He gives his heart. Definitely, he’s a one-of-a-kind horse.”
Allshouse, who regularly wears pink shirts in the arena, has been riding “my whole life,” as she put it, going back to 3 or 4 years old. By the time her horses are 4 or 5, they are racing.
“It depends on every horse,” she said. “I love riding colts.”
Allshouse stays in touch with her roots. Although she is on the verge of outgrowing Cody Nite Rodeo, at least as a full-timer, she knows she can always return to compete periodically and provide young horses with seasoning.
During a recent Stampede Park appearance, Allshouse was holding up her jeans with a belt buckle – one of the many monthly buckles she has won at Cody Nite Rodeo.
Barrel racing is in Allshouse’s DNA, but she is getting used to the other trappings of the pro rodeo world outside Cody. Being on the road has not been a big adjustment.
“I love traveling,” she said.
And she is definitely planning more. Allshouse turns 18 next Jan. 28.
That will make her old enough to obtain a pro card. She will probably have it at 12:01 a.m.
