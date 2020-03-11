In a rebuilding season, the Park County Peewee team finished fourth at the 12U B State Tournament in Gillette on March 4.
The Ice Cats ended the tournament with the No. 4 seed after a 2-18 regular season.
“We got better toward the end,” coach Eldredge Perry said. “When we went to state the kids played their hearts out and it was a better ending then we expected. We’re looking forward to next year.”
Park County opened the season with a 4-3 overtime shootout loss to Laramie Green.
“They played very well,” Perry said. “It was an exciting and evenly matched game and it was fun to go into a shootout.”
In the first period, Randall Nielson scored at 9:15 to give the Ice Cats the lead, but Green tied the game at 10:50.
Laramie took the lead in the second with a goal at 10:47.
In the third, Nielson tied the game at 6:28. After Green scored in 8:34, the Ice Cats final goal was scored by Nielson in 13:12.
Goalie Kyler Stinson finished with 28 saves.
Park County then faced eventual champ Riverton and lost 10-2.
“Riverton came out and played hard,” Perry said. “We’d played them twice this year. We won one and we lost one so we thought we’d have a chance, but they were more ready to play than we were.”
The Ice Cats scored the first goal of the game in 3:17, with Grady Perry finding the net on an assist by Jackson Pfaffenroth.
Riverton then scored five unanswered, three in the first and two in the second period.
Park County found the net again at 11:18 in the second when Eli Woodring scored on an assist by Olivia Tidlow-Tranel.
From there it was all the River Rats, with five goals in the third period.
Stinson had 23 saves.
The Ice Cats rebounded from the loss to defeat Laramie Black 10-5 to advance to the third-place game.
In the first period Perry scored at 3:51 and 10:31, assists by Nielson and Nate Cobourn. Nielson then scored at 13:30 on a power play. Cobourn had the assist.
Fourteen seconds into the second period, Perry earned a hat trick. Nielson had the assist. Perry added a goal at 4:54 on another Nielson assist.
The Ice Cats’ final goal of the period was scored by Woodring in 5:24. Nielson and Perry had the assist.
Laramie scored goals at 54 seconds, 4:39 and 9:24.
In the third period, Woodring scored 37 seconds in, assisted by Nielson and Cobourn.
Perry scored at 1:12 and 10:53 on assists by Woodring, and Cobourn had a goal at 7:03. Tucker Robinson and Aspen Alexander had the assists.
Black scored at 9:11 and 12:45.
Stinson finished with 11 saves.
In the third-place game the Ice Cats faced Laramie Green and lost 6-3.
“We had two goals called off after we scored the first one,” Perry said. “That deflated the team.”
Perry gave Park County a 1-0 lead in the first with a goal at 9:04 (Nielson and Cash Ashcraft assists).
Laramie then scored the next three to start the second period though and added two more late.
The Ice Cats lone game was scored by Perry (Nielson assist) in 8:36.
In the third, Laramie scored one more goal in 7:03. Nielson scored for the Ice Cats in 13:03.
Stinson finished with 19 saves.
