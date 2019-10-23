These days, one rarely sees a hunting rifle without a telescopic sight perched atop it’s barrel. That’s not meant to be a criticism, but rather an observation.
It’s likely the majority of younger folks in a current hunter safety class have never seen a modern hunting rifle with iron sights, much less seen one being used or used one in the field. The simple truth is scope sights are easier to learn to shoot with. Even disregarding easier target identification due to magnification of targets and better sight acquisition during low light periods, with a scope sight the shooter only has to focus on one plane. As opposed to trying to focus on a rear sight, front sight and target at the same time.
When I was a boy, back during the Pleistocene era, one rarely saw a rifle wearing a scope. Since they were an expensive and new innovation, mostly rich folks bought them. I didn’t know any rich folks back then. Those individuals were notably absent from my childhood neighborhood.
Back in that day, boys were barely out of short pants when they got their first BB gun. Since our BB guns came with open sights, that’s what we learned to shoot with. Since from childhood we’d all been trained to shoot using open barrel sights of one stripe or another, that’s what we used as adults. We were joined by competitive target shooters, the military and almost everybody else aside from rich dudes and gun writers.
But those open sights were better than just “good enough”, since back in those benighted times most hunters utilized a method of hunting called stalking. That skill set, if properly executed, brought the hunter into close proximity to the prey animal. Writers of the day often called it “still” hunting. An endeavor in which the hunter took to the woods with his pockets full of enough kit for a couple of days in the woods and his favorite smoke pole.
Mostly it was about moving slowly and quietly through the backcountry until contact was made with a critter. Often finding a track or a game trail wandering through the brush, these hunters either tried to follow it to it’s source or, if unhandy at following sign quietly, to reconnoiter an area and understand where the ideal ambush point would be. Then they’d effectively execute that ambush.
These days, in most areas still hunting seems to have fallen out of fashion – unfortunate. To me, tracking and still hunting is the epitome of the hunting skills and decidedly more than simply a contest pitting your skills against the prey animals. It’s infinitely more rewarding than sitting on your couch-potato butt in a custom-built, heated hunting blind, sipping hot coffee laced with peppermint schnapps while waiting for a semi-domesticated, genetically altered, pre-conditioned animal to come eagerly in to the sound of the enhanced, high protein feed being dispensed from an automated feeder, or with equal alacrity, traveling from it’s bedding place to purpose-built feed plot like it was being drawn on a string.
Still hunting makes one a part of nature, not just an observer. It lets one move around in the woods, get to know the land and gain an understanding of how the local critters are using it, all while enjoying some fresh air and exercise. In effect, it creates a true predator, not just an assassin. And yes, I believe there’s a difference.
Sandi and I have decided that since, due to our aging bodies, we can’t hunt much like we used to, we won’t call it hunting anymore. But we still enjoy going out for antelope and deer. When we were younger we’d cover several miles a day wandering through the national forests or across the BLM in our quest. Which usually involved packing the meat back to our home base on our backs, sometimes over long distances.
These days going out for deer, or antelope for that matter, more likely means waiting and watching through a good pair of binoculars while ensconced in elevated hidey-hole or sunlit slope overlooking a promising area. If we’re hunting deer on my friend’s farm, it’s usually a day or three of watching through the windshield of the old grey truck. Regardless of where we are, it’s more about trying to spot a critter close enough that my worn-out legs can maneuver us into decent shooting range of 200 yards or less.
Despite previous comments on rifle sights, I seldom hunt with iron sights these days. I can’t see them well enough for serious wet work anymore. Unless I can be certain of good light and being able to get within 100 yards of the critter I’m hunting, I leave the open sighted rifles at home. Although I still enjoy busting rocks or ringing steel at extreme distances with a big bore revolver or an iron sighted rifle, that pastime doesn’t involve targets that bleed. A poorly hit rock is still just a rock.
The last couple of years our hunting seasons have ended the same. Successful as far as filling our tags, but with both of us wondering if all the effort (and pain) was worth it? More importantly, if after over a half century involving hundreds of hunts, thousands of pounds of prime groceries and celebrating three quarters of a century’s worth of birthdays, if this years hunt might just be the last?
But then, what would we old people do for outdoor relaxation, amusement, exercise and real world enlightenment? Take up dry fly fishing for carp at Beck Lake?
