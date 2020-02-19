Friday was a rough night for the Meeteetse boys basketball team, which suffered its third loss against St. Stephens this year.
The Eagles claimed a 64-34 road win, after cruising to a 49-11 first-half score. After reaping only 16 points the first three periods, Meeteetse doubled its scoring in the fourth quarter.
“We just didn’t show up and play to the high level that we had been playing at,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “The guys didn’t give up though, and in the second half were able to score a little bit.”
Offensively, Mickle Ogden provided a spark for the Longhorns. He scored 14 of 34 points. Kalvin Erickson pulled down 10 rebounds and Dace Bennett handed out six assists.
Hagen said the Longhorns will work on correcting mistakes as they prepare to close out the season on a positive note.
“We have some things to (shore) up,” he said. “But we will be ready and improved this coming week.”
A 4-3 conference record puts Meeteetse’s standings in 1A Northwest basketball second behind 7-0 St. Stephens.
Meeteetse will hope to defend its standing with a win at Dubois (3-4) on Saturday afternoon. A loss would put the opponents with a 4-4 record each. While the Longhorns have prevailed in three previous matchups, the team’s Feb. 1 win over Dubois was by just three points.
Meeteetse is 11-9 overall.
The Longhorns play Cody sophomores Thursday night.
Varsity boys
St. Stephens 23 26 10 5 – 64
Meeteetse 4 7 5 18 – 34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.