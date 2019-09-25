The Meetseetse girls volleyball team kept up its torrid season-starting pace last weekend, easily disposing of two more opponents to remain unbeaten.
The 1A Lady Longhorns handled Dubois, 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 and St. Stephens, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8.
Meeteetse’s record is now 13-0-1.
“We had a couple of solid wins this weekend,” said coach Kelsey Scolari. “The girls played well together and looked relaxed and confident this weekend.”
The Longhorns have been on such a roll lately, with only a few challenges within matches, that Scolari worries they will take teams for granted.
“We will continue to fight the battle of complacency,” she said. “We want to continue to play our game, regardless of the score. Sometimes we lose intensity and focus during sets.”
Senior Bryce Salzman said maintaining focus at all times is something Meeteetse needs to be aware of doing.
However, that should not be much of a problem for the Longhorns’ next match Friday.
The opponent is rival Burlington.
“Right now we are really focused on Burlington,” Salzman said.
Still, playing so well so far is not to be dismissed. Walking off the court with a W every night is something to be enjoyed.
“It is lots of fun,” Salzman said.
The record may be close to perfect, but Scolari knows the Longhorns aren’t. They must continue to improve and she provides different points of emphasis entering each weekend of play.
Against Dubois and St. Stephens her players did as told.
“I was proud of the girls executing things we have implemented in practice this week, jump serving, quick hits and tip placement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.