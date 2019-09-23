The Broncs top three golfers all finished one shot apart to lead the Cody golf team to a seventh-place finish Friday-Saturday at the 3A State Tournament in Afton.
“We were only five shots out of 6th and eight shots out of 5th overall,” coach Jacob Kraft said. “Although we fell short of goal of a top five or six, we were close. We finished nine shots better on day two to make things a little closer.”
Three juniors led the way as they have all season, with Carter Schutzman finishing 24th with a two-day score of 179, Logan Schutzman hitting a 180 and Hudson Oelschlager a 181.
It’s a finish Kraft sees as an example of how well Cody golf can be next season.
“Along with the Schutzmans, Hudson will return as seniors next season with a lot of varsity tournament experience under their belts,” Kraft said. “We think they are more than capable of helping this team compete at an even higher level their senior years.”
Freshman Andy Anderson finished with a 97-101 for 41st overall, concluding a debut season where he generally anchored the fourth varsity spot. His weekend include a number of birdies on the Star Valley View Golf Course during a rainy and windy weekend.
“With some more varsity tournament experience, Andy will get more consistent and will make an even greater impact on our team moving forward,” Kraft said.
Bradley Fick finished 49th out of a field of 65 golfers after battling just to make the varsity team in the final weeks.
“Bradley has come a long way over the course of a calendar year,” Kraft said. “Bradley’s swing has become more consistent and moving forward he’s only going to get better at scoring and decision making in stroke tournaments.”
At the end of another fall golf season Kraft thanked the home course, Olive Glenn, where the team practiced all season despite playing on the road all but the opening week.
“We have a beautiful golf course and facility and we’re proud to be apart of the golfing community,” he said.
