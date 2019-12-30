Cody High School senior Charlie Beaudrie will be taking his football abilities to the Aloha State.
Beaudrie was invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl on Jan. 5 in Honolulu. The game will be played at Aloha Stadium, home to the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
The Tiki Bowl is an all-star game for high school seniors to showcase their talents to college coaches and play one last game while also enjoying a tropical paradise.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to showcase my talents,” Beaudrie said.
He learned about the game when one of the Tiki Bowl coaches reached out to him on Twitter and asked if he wanted to play. Beaudrie quickly jumped at the opportunity.
He said he has received offers to play from the University of Mary, Western Colorado, Dickinson State and Chadron State. Earlier this month he said he still hadn’t decided where he would play, but would entertain any new offers that may come in after the game.
This last season was a tough one for Beaudrie as he was injured for most of it, and even when returning to the field wasn’t back to full strength. He was an All-State performer during his sophomore and junior seasons.
He will be joined by 71 other players from around the country who will play in the Tiki Bowl and be in Hawaii from Jan. 1-6. Players will have the opportunity to sightsee and explore the island of Oahu in addition to practicing before the big game, while staying in a hotel directly across the street from the historic Waikiki Beach.
“It’s pretty free,” Beaudrie said. “We’ll practice during the day and the rest of the time we get to do exploring.”
There will be 16 college coaches involved in coaching the game including Mike Van Diest, head coach at Carroll College in Montana.
Although it may not be the highest level all-star game, the Tiki Bowl is geared towards players who are considered to have a chance at playing college football.
For Beaudrie, who is also a two-time state champion wrestler yet is set on playing football in college, it’s an opportunity to make up for those days spent last autumn watching from the sidelines.
“I’m excited to not be playing in the cold,” Beaudrie said with a laugh. “I’m not sure what to expect, but it’s not going to be cooler (weather) there.”
