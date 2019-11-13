The documentary film “Jump Shot,” about the life of Kenny Sailors, is a lovingly crafted work that took years to make, but dutifully does its subject justice as a man and an athlete.
Sailors, who died in 2016 at 95, is the most iconic athlete in University of Wyoming history.
The inventor of the jump shot as we know it, basketball’s most potent weapon, Sailors was a man before his time, honored on the Laramie campus with a statue commemorating his deeds.
Those include his All-American performances leading the Cowboys to the 1943 NCAA men’s basketball title, a five-year NBA career, as well as being an officer and a gentleman.
“Jump Shot,” began within an idea in Jacob Hamilton’s head in 2011, has at last made its way onto the film festival circuit.
My friendship with Sailors covered the last 30 years of his life, first in Alaska when I wrote a feature story about him, and then in Wyoming where we collaborated on his biography, and I was interviewed on camera by Hamilton in 2014.
Cody’s Al Simpson and Pete Simpson were too, plus several University of Wyoming figures. And most importantly, Sailors, who was still going strong into his 90s.
After the years-long wait, in October I was able to see “Jump Shot” on a big screen at the Heartland International Film Festival in Indiana.
As testimony to the effort Hamilton put into his film over the years, “Jump Shot” won the Audience Choice for Documentary Feature award.
Just as Kenny did during his lifetime, the film has been making friends wherever it goes. It has also won the Audience Choice award at the Hill Country Film Festival in Fredericksburg, Texas and won the Grand Jury Prize Best Documentary award at the deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City.
The basketball world will be captivated once the film gets a wider screening. The NCAA Division III Franklin College basketball team showed up to learn some history at the event I attended in Indiana.
In the latter stages of his project, Hamilton captured the attention of NBA stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. The young men, who never met Sailors, were intrigued by the jump shot’s origins and photos of youthful Kenny leaping in the air while all others on the court were grounded.
Although Sailors’ real story is rooted in his faith, his Marine service, and near-60-year-long marriage to wife Marilynne in Wyoming, and Alaska, where he helped introduce girls high school basketball and was a hunting guide, the addition of such big-name hoop figures will only enhance the visibility of the film.
At the 2012 College Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony when Kenny was inducted, I asked the great guard Earl “The Pearl” Monroe if he could imagine basketball without the jump shot. He said, “I guess we’d all be dunking.”
How Kenny came to take his first jump shot revolved around a simple scenario. He was playing backyard hoops against his older and much taller brother Bud and couldn’t get a shot off. The jumper was his strategy to beat the defense.
Former Indiana coach Bob Knight is one of Sailors’ greatest champions, a prominent lobbyist for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, saying his jump shot transformed the game and that his enshrinement is long overdue.
In the 1940s, when Sailors starred at Wyoming, and into the 1950s, basketball’s shot of choice was the two-handed set shot. Some coaches gave Sailors grief for employing such a reckless shot, but that’s the way it goes for many groundbreakers.
Curry, as skilled a long-range shooter who has ever lived, laughed on camera imagining the defender who first encountered Sailors’ jumper.
“I would pay money to see that guy’s face,” Curry said.
Hamilton hopes people will pay money to see Sailors’ face. No plan yet exists, but he and producer Ty Clark want the film to play such communities as Laramie and Cody.
“I cannot wait for that screening,” Hamilton said. “We plan on doing a Wyoming tour.”
Kenny Sailors lived long enough to tell all about it, but it’s too bad he did not live long enough to see the finished product.
