The Yellowstone Quake came about 2 inches away from sweeping its opponents at the North American 3 Hockey League Showcase in Minnesota earlier this week.
After winning its first two games, the Quake (10-16-2) played to a 3-3 tie with the Maine Wild (12-19-0) through three periods of play and an overtime period.
With 12:31 remaining in regulation, Cade Rosansky was able to push the puck out of a scrum for the tying goal. He also scored the first goal in the shootout.
“We work on (shootouts) every week in practice,” Rosansky said. “I just do a head-fake and the goalie usually bites.”
After the Quake had two different shots strike the goal post during the shootout period, the Wild finally prevailed in the eighth round of the shootout.
“I actually thought we played really well,” coach Phil Oberlin said. “We just couldn’t finish on opportunities.”
Although it was the team’s goal to sweep all three games, Oberlin said it was still a successful trip.
“It was good. The guys were a little bummed out to not win that third game,” Oberlin said. “It would’ve kind of put that exclamation point on the first half of our season.”
He said it was the 4-2 opening win against the Wausau RiverWolves (3-23-1) he was most happy with.
“We came out really strong and played really well,” Oberlin said. “We thought the first game would be the biggest challenge, but the excitement level of being there was pretty high.”
Yellowstone took a 2-1 lead after one period and never looked back, pushing its lead to 4-1 by the third period. Dylan Rumpke led the Quake with two goals. He finished the Showcase with four goals and three assists.
“I thought it was a successful weekend as an individual and as a team,” Rumpke said.
In game two the Quake came out slow, falling behind 2-1 early to the Skylands Kings (12-14-1).
“We came out a little flat,” Oberlin said.
But the team regrouped and found energy off back-to-back Jack Harris goals for a 3-2 lead heading into the third. Harris finished the showcase with three goals and three assists.
“We all knew we weren’t playing our best, but we kept on the same pace,” Harris said.
From there Yellowstone closed it out for a 5-2 win over what Oberlin considered was the toughest team his group faced during the Showcase.
“Coach said, ‘you can play really good and lose and you can play bad and still win,’” Rosansky said. “That’s basically what happened against Skylands.”
One of the Quake’s strongest aspects is the power play. The players scored five power play goals during the Showcase, three of which coming in the opener against the Wild.
“The power play was good in the first game and all weekend,” Oberlin said.
The Showcase is billed as a scouting opportunity, drawing staff from higher level junior leagues and college programs to recruit players. Rumpke and Harris both said it was a successful weekend as far as showing their talents.
“I thought myself and (the) team played pretty well in front of them,” Harris said.
On the way to the Showcase, the team stopped in Aberdeen, S.D., to watch a higher level junior hockey game from the tier II National American Hockey League.
“Seeing those games and what it takes – it’s good for them to see,” he said.
Yellowstone is currently sitting in 5th place in the Frontier Division. The top six teams from the Frontier make the playoffs, so winning games during an easy January stretch will be critical for the Quake before the schedule turns more challenging in February.
Yellowstone will finish out 2019 with its annual New Year’s Eve game at Riley Arena against the Bozeman Icedogs (24-5-0). Puck drop is 7 p.m. at Riley Arena.
“It’ll be a real momentum builder to start the new year,” Rosansky said.
