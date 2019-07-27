The Cody Legion baseball team was eliminated from the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Class ‘AA’ State Tournament on Saturday, losing to Evanston 7-2.
Cody Phillips hit a triple to start the game and scored on a sac fly by Jared Grenz to make it 1-0.
The Cubs added to their lead in the fourth, scoring a run on singles by Tristan Blatt, Tyler Grenz and Ethan Johnston.
Cody would get six more batters on base but wouldn't score against, while Evanston tied the game in the fourth, took a 4-2 lead with two more in the fifth and scored three in the sixth to lead 7-2.
The Cubs finished with 11 hits. Johnston went 2-3, and Tyler Grenz, Phillips, Blatt and Jack Schroeder 2-4.
Elijah Leyva took the loss, giving up three runs on four hits through 4 innings. Blatt went 2 innings and gave up four runs on six hits.
