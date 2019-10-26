image

Filly Ally Boysen swims in an earlier meet. She found success at conference.
Senior Marissa Rosenbaum won the 200-yard freestyle and was second in 500, Saturday, as a group of Cody swimmers won conference titles in the 3A East championships in Rawlins.
 
Freshman Ally Boysen blitzed a 56.46-second 100 to capture that title while her swift 25.38 took second place in the 50.
 
Junior Brylee Allred and sophomore Tayleigh Hopkin finished 1-2 in the 100-yard breaststroke, Allred taking the title in 1:15.88, just ahead of Hopkins' 1:16.28. Emma Cook was fourth in the same event.
 
Megan Boysen, a junior, won the 100 butterfly in 1:06.89 and was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.09.
 
Paige Bower was third in the 500 and fifth in the 200.
 
Cody's 200-yard medley relay also won the championship. 
 
As a team, the Fillies (289 points) were runners-up to Buffalo (333).
 
The state championship meet is scheduled for Nov. 7-8 in Gillette.
 
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.