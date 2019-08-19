River and stream flows have dropped dramatically the past week, creating better wading conditions on all the watersheds throughout the Bighorn Basin and Yellowstone Park.
Floating conditions are not so good now that lots of rocks are showing, making it difficult to navigate currents without getting into the trespassing issues discussed in last week’s column.
Thankfully, water temperatures have remained cool despite the low flows and the heat of high summer. The trout are responding to the lower flows by moving up or down stream to find better “lodging” conditions where they can feed without succumbing to blue herons, eagles, otters and anglers too easily for the rest of the summer months.
As flows drop, anglers must be careful in approaching the river or stream to prevent spooking trout. Stealth is not necessarily an easy thing to do when most anglers rise 5-6 feet above the linear surface of creeks and rivers.
It pays dividends for the angler to look for rising trout, or to stand back and make longer casts to avoid scattering the trout to places of refuge until you have moved on with the false assumption there are no trout in the area you have been fishing.
While hoppers are abundant throughout the region this August, the trout appear to be more fixated on the mayflies and caddis hatches that are still occurring thanks to water temps remaining relatively cool throughout August.
It may be that many of the trout that have been caught and released so far this summer are wise to the larger grasshopper and stonefly fly patterns they have seen since July 1. It is not surprising the trout feel more safe taking on size 12-22 insects, instead of those that are in the size 6-10 category.
Ants and beetles are also part of the trout’s summer diet. I have had more success recently fishing imitations of these insects rather than grasshopper flies for the reasons mentioned above. Ants come in a variety of sizes but mainly two colors, black or cinnamon.
Beetle body colors can be yellow, orange, black or a shiny pearlescent, depending on species. One would be wise to have some ant and beetle patterns in the fly boxes, in case the trout come up and refuse a larger grasshopper fly.
Since ants and beetles are generally dark colored on top and don’t float all that well, having some imitations with foam or poly yarn for the angler to spot once the flies land on the water is also a good idea.
Once waters recede in August, trout can also better see the line the angler’s flies are attached to. Even though the rule of thumb is to divide the hook size by 4 to choose leader or tippet size, it pays dividends to drop down at least one leader and tippet diameter to fool trout consistently. Good leader sizes to use would be 3X and 4X on larger rives such as the Shoshone or Clarks Fork.
Breaking strength on most 3X materials is 8 pounds or higher, while 4X hovers around 6 pounds. It’s tough enough for the trout we have locally and those found in other rivers and streams in the West.
Using 5X (3-5 pound in strength) and smaller leader and tippet material is only recommended where the trout can’t wear themselves out when fighting fish to the net. Slough Creek, Sunlight, Shell, South and North Tongue and other smaller watersheds are examples of water where the trout can’t use the currents to the breaking strength of one’s leader material. Land the trout as quickly as possible to guarantee better survival rates for the trout and non-exhausted trout for the anglers following behind you today or tomorrow.
