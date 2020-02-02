The Cody Alpine ski team has been a hallmark of consistency in all three of its races so far this season, taking second in each.
A few top performances helped propel the Fillies and Broncs- some of which from regular standouts, and others from relative newcomers at the Pinedale Invitational this weekend..
Both boys and girls teams finished behind Jackson, but ahead of four other teams in the field.
James Davis had the top race of the weekend with a second place finish in slalom Friday. Garrett Kalkowski had a career-best sixth place in giant slalom on Saturday. The Broncs put four skiers in the top-10 in that GS race (Kalkowski, Davis, Sterling Banks, David Reed.)
The boys finished 34 points behind Jackson while the girls were outscored by 78.
For the girls, freshman McKinley Ross led the way with a fourth place result each day. Nicole Wagler was also very consistent with an eighth place in slalom and ninth in GS.
Catherine Lovera, a first-year varsity member, took 13th in GS, a career-best for her in that discipline. After dominating the first two JV races of the season Maddox Growney was promoted to the varsity ranks and showed he belonged, taking 12th in slalom.
The Alpine team will tuck into their third consecutive race next weekend with the annual home meet at Red Lodge Mountain Resort Feb. 7-8.
