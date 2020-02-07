The Cody girls basketball team couldn’t overcome Star Valley’s combination of outside shooting and size down low, falling 45-27 on Friday at Sweitzer Gym.
The Fillies never led in the 4A matchup and fell behind by double digits early in the opening quarter.
Torrie Schutzman led Cody (6-7) with 10, including a deep trey late in the fourth.. Otessa Olsen powered Star Valley (9-6) with 16.
The Cody girls could barely take a moment to breath as Star Valley opened on an offensive tear, scoring the game’s first 10 points in a little over 3 minutes. The Fillies then settled down after a drive by Kennedi Niemann, who finished with a turnaround runner for Cody’s first points. She scored the last points of the quarter as well on a fast break layup following a steal for a 12-5 Lady Braves lead after one.
Star Valley opened the second again on fire with a pair of treys and used that to pull away for a 22-8 lead late in the quarter. Reece Niemann capped the quarter with a jumper, but Cody was behind 22-10 at the half.
Kennedi Niemann led Cody at the half with four, while Lady Brave forward Olsen powered her way to eight points.
Schutzman opened the third with a trey and Allyson Schroeder had a productive stretch late of rebounding and scoring, but Cody couldn’t keep up with Star Valley, which expanded its lead to 31-16 after three.
Cody slipped further behind in the final quarter, but the deficit allowed bench players like Isabella Radakovich, who recorded her first of multiple block soon after entering, to get some minutes.
