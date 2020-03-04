The Park County Midget team finished the season with an 0-2 performance at the Wyoming High School 18U B State Tournament in Rock Springs during the weekend.
The Ice Cats went 7-10-3 during the season.
“Those three ties all could have been wins so it was about a 50/50 season,” coach Tom Keegan said. “We were a young team with three Bantams playing up but we also had six seniors (five played at state).”
Park County opened the tournament with a 5-1 loss to Riverton.
“We beat them earlier in the season and then tied them so it was disappointing,” Keegan said.
The Ice Cats trailed 2-1 after the first period. Bodie Heintz scored the Ice Cats’ goal at 17:07 in the first period with an assist from Jackson Golden.
Riverton added one in the second and two in the third. Kolin Krizan scored four of the River Rats goals.
“We weren’t marking him like we should have,” Keegan said.
Goalie Kayla Kolpitcke had 46 saves during the game.
The Ice Cats had seven penalties during the game, while Riverton didn’t have any.
In their second game the Ice Cats lost to Douglas 7-1.
“We tied them and lost to them during the season,” Keegan said. “We just didn’t show up that game. It was a disappointing end for a great group of kids.”
Douglas scored in the first 47 seconds and then a hat trick by Simeon Forsman gave the opponent a 4-1 lead after the first period.
The Ice Cats goal was scored by Russell Keegan at 10:41.
Douglas added two goals in the second and one in the third.
Penalties again hurt Park County, which had nine to Douglas’ three.
“The calls just didn’t go our way during the weekend,” Keegan said.
Kolpitcke had 41 saves during the game.
Other members of the state team included David Juergens, Anna Brenner, Bobby Brenner, Kalin Hicswa, Andy Anderson, Keegan Hicswa, William Dillon, Beau Burlingame, Ben Driesel, Garrett Nelson and Wyatt Smith.
