Turnovers were the enemy during the Cody boys basketball team’s three-game season-opening Gillette Tournament.
The Broncs went 0-3 last weekend and they know exactly what to blame for their losses. They averaged a heartburn-inducing 27 giveaways per contest, an area for improvement.
“For sure,” said senior forward Hunter Hays. “We need to be more focused. We need to look at the defense before we throw passes.”
In the Thursday-Friday-Saturday competition, Cody fell to Thunder Basin, 84-51, Scottsbluff, Neb., 68-48, and Campbell County, 78-51.
The 6-foot-3 Hays was the outstanding Bronc scorer in all three games. He notched 11 points and added eight rebounds in the opener, went for 15 and six against the Nebraska club, and added 14 points and 10 rebounds versus Campbell County.
“I played all right this weekend,” Hays said. “I think we kind of forgot the speed of the game.”
The opposition did out-quick Cody, capitalizing on mistakes with fastbreaks and also forcing steals.
“In the big picture, I’m proud of our progression in the three games,” said coach Jacob Kraft.
He said the team’s assist-to-turnover ratio was only 8-to-27, but playing sharper, taking better of the ball, “that stuff can be cleaned up.”
Kraft said even before the trip to Gillette, he expected the scheduled teams to present a serious challenge.
“We kind of knew going into this weekend we were going to have our hands full,” he said. “Our three seniors have to make better decisions with the ball.”
It did not help that starter Jackson Davis played in only one of the games because of illness.
Thunder Basin came at the Broncs quickly, building a 23-7, first-quarter lead. Cody’s best stretch was the fourth quarter, which the Broncs led, 20-14.
In addition to Hays’ contributions, senior forward Tristan Blatt scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and point guard Coy Novakovich scored 10 points.
Blatt, like the others, noted the turnovers as an unavoidable major issue.
“Definitely too many turnovers,” he said. “Our goal was for just 8-12. That would definitely help us a lot. It disrupts things. I definitely need to step it up.”
The Broncs got a bump off the bench in the Scottsbluff game when freshman Luke Talich hit for 10 points. He is the younger brother of junior Nic Talich, and Kraft said Luke earned his playing time.
“He was pretty composed as a freshman,” Kraft said. “He really gave us good minutes.”
Cody led Campbell County 17-13 after the first quarter in the wrap-up game but fell behind steadily in the second half. Novakovich had 12 points and Blatt had another 12-point, seven-rebound game. Luke Talich had nine off the bench.
Besides being more protective of the ball so turnovers do not cost possessions, Kraft wants to see tighter defense, bringing opponent totals down.
“Our defense has to get south of 60,” he said.
Blatt said the losses still provided lessons, and he believes the Broncs will gain from the experiences.
“Playing the tougher teams will help us later,” he said.
Cody faces rival Powell at home Friday night, the last game before the Christmas-New Year’s break.
“Those games are fun,” Blatt said.
