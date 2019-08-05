Park County Youth Hockey is hosting the Heart Mountain Hockey Camp on Aug. 16-18 at Riley Arena.
The camp is for ages 5-9, all skill levels, and costs $159 per player. Yellowstone Quake coach Phil Oberlin is the camp coach and coach Zach Tuchklaper will provide nutritional education.
Skills that will be worked on include stick handling, skating, passing, shooting, video review, dry land training and game play.
For more information and to register, visit parkcountyhockey.com.
