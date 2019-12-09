The Cody boys freshman team is jumping right into high school basketball, having spent the first few weeks practicing with the junior varsity and varsity to better learn the Broncs’ system.
“The game is a little faster but we’re getting used to it,” Jack Schroeder said. “We’ve been learning a lot. They’ve (older players) been good to us and help us out a lot.”
Added Kamden Niemann, “It’s way more intense, but it’s fun. They’re tough competition and will make us better.”
Thirteen are out for the team this year. Coach Mike Thompson said working with the upperclassmen is beneficial to the team, especially if a few get called up to play some JV this season.
“It’s good because we’re all on the same page,” he said. “We’ll be splitting off soon, but we’ll still practice all together once a week.”
The freshman group finished second in conference in eighth grade.
“They’ve been playing together since second and third grade and work well together,” Thompson said.
The squad has a good mix of players, and has something some recent past teams have lacked – height.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything,” Thompson said. “Guards, wings and posts.”
Another strength for the group is they get along.
“It helps we’ve been playing with each other a long time,” Schroeder said. “We know each other and have good chemistry.”
Cody opens the season Dec. 17 against the Rocky Mountain sophomores.
“I think we’ll do good,” Niemann said. “We’re ready to go, but we need to work hard.”
Frosh boys basketball schedule
Dec. 17 - Cody vs. Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 20 - Lovell Invite, TBA
Dec. 21 - Lovell Invite, TBA
Jan. 6 - Cody at Powell, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 9 - Cody vs. St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 - Cody vs. Burlington, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 - Cody at Riverton, noon
Jan. 21 - Cody vs. Worland, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 - Cody at Lovell, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 - Cody vs. Greybull, 5 p.m.
Feb. 1 - Cody vs. Buffalo, noon
Feb. 7 - Cody vs. Star Valley, 3 p.m.
Feb. 8 - Cody vs. Jackson, 11 a.m.
Feb. 14 - Cody at Evanston, 3 p.m.
Feb. 15 - Cody at Green River, noon
Feb. 18 - Cody vs. Powell, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 21 - Cody at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22 - Worland Tournament, TBA
Feb. 25 - Cody at Worland, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 29 - Cody vs. Riverton, noon
