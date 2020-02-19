Cody’s football coach hasn’t had so many athletes preparing to play the sport in college since he started his head coaching career in 2013.
Last week three of his seniors signed to play at the collegiate level.
“It’s awesome,” coach Matt McFadden said. “Those kids, they’ve earned the opportunity. It’s nice to see, it’s nice to see that hard work pay off.”
McFadden said it’s not only a reflection of the players’ hard work, but also the work of their teammates.
“They had great teammates to put them in the position to be successful,” he said.
“It says a lot of where our program is,” he said. “If that’s their goal to continue to play more ball, we like to do everything we can to help them achieve those goals.”
No player suits up to play high school football for the purpose of getting a college scholarship someday. Rather, they do it for the love of the game, and the opportunity to achieve with their friends and classmates. If a college opportunity does come about, it’s really the cherry on top of their high school career.
“We tell them, ‘Focus on what you can control and that’s your preparation for the season and the team,’” McFadden said.
Charlie Beaudrie, Hunter Hays and Duncan Radakovich all attended camps in addition to practicing throughout their high school careers.
But playing sports in college isn’t all about athletic talent. It takes hard work in the classroom to help stand out from other prospects.
“It’s not only the weight room and the extra hours and camps and things like that, but academically, to be in a position where you can be an attractive candidate,” McFadden said.
McFadden had a respectable college football career himself, playing football at Weber State. His advice for these three Broncs moving on to the next level is simple.
“Don’t forget what got you here,” McFadden said. “Lots of hard work and (you’re) starting over. You’ve got to be willing to do that. You’re a freshman coming in and what you did in the past doesn’t matter. You’ve got a clean slate.”
